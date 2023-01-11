ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Current trade forward Elyse Bennett to OL Reign

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is making more moves before the 2023 NWSL Draft.

On Wednesday, the Current traded second-year forward Elyse Bennett to OL Reign for $150,000 in allocation money and the 23rd overall pick in the draft.

Bennett was Kansas City’s first pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, selected seventh overall out of Washington State.

Bennett played in all seven Challenge Cup games, 21 games of the regular season and all three playoff games for the Current in 2022.

She had three goals and six assists in all competitions and was named the Challenge Cup Week Five Player of the Week.

The Current have the 11th overall pick in the first round of the draft on Thursday.

