hawaiipublicradio.org
Bishop Museum ousts CEO and 2 execs after a lengthy investigation
Three Bishop Museum executives, including its CEO, have been fired following a months-long investigation into workplace conditions. The museum’s board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to terminate CEO Melanie Ide, General Counsel Barron Oda, and Vice President of Operations, Planning and Program Management Wesley “Kaiwi” Yoon. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bishop Museum CEO, 2 other execs ousted after months-long probe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s CEO and two other top leaders are stepping down following a months-long internal investigation, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Thursday. Their departures are in effect immediately after a unanimous vote. The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders...
City Council looking to expand sit-lie law to school zones
Councilmember Tulba said although the Department of Education is a state entity, it's on board with the City Council's resolution in hopes to keep students and teachers safe.
hinowdaily.com
Enhance your life and home with feng shui
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
KHON2
BedMart Mattress Superstore Is Now Open at The Windward City Shopping Center
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks
The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano's campaign. Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Travelers stranded in Hawaii frustrated after FAA system failure cancels, delays flights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travelers stranded at Honolulu’s airport say they are frustrated over delays and cancellations caused by a Federal Aviation Administration system failure overnight. “No one’s helping me,” said a woman who is traveling in a wheelchair. “I have to ask the people to push me in this...
KITV.com
Dozens of flights delayed in Honolulu following 'major' nationwide technical glitch
U.S. domestic flights have started to resume after a major technical issue grounded all thousands of flights overnight and into the morning hours. In Honolulu, airport officials say 83 flights were delayed and five canceled due to the glitch. Dozens of flights delayed in Honolulu following 'major' nationwide technical glitch.
Waianae woman shares story after scam: ‘Don’t panic’
A Waianae woman has a message after she lost hundreds of dollars to a scammer: Don't panic.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Moszkowicz sworn in as Hawaiʻi Police Department chief
Former Honolulu Police Department Maj. Ben Moszkowicz was sworn in as the County of Hawaiʻi’s police chief in a private ceremony on Wednesday in Hilo. The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission selected Moszkowicz in mid-December after a brief search for the department's leader. Moszkowicz served as a major...
KITV.com
Hawaiian Airlines jet damaged after striking fence at Daniel K. Inouye Airport
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaiian Airlines jet was damaged after crashing into a fence at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday. The jet, a Boeing 717 -200 twin-jet, was scheduled to make an interisland flight from HNL to Kahului Airport (OGG) on Maui when the accident occurred.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor
The head of Joint Task Force Red Hill says the investigation of the toxic firefighting foam spill has been completed. Massive waves made for dangerous conditions across north- and west-facing shores.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power restored to Mililani customers; cause of outage under investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored to Mililani customers after an outage impacted over 3,000 customers, HECO said Wednesday. HECO said reports of the outage started coming in around 6:20 p.m. It was restored just before 9 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation. This story will...
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
Hazy conditions for parts of Hawaii: Is it vog?
Did you notice the haze over Oahu Tuesday morning and afternoon?
Waikiki’s only full-selection grocery store now open
This is the only full-service grocery store in Waikiki and it carries locally grown produce with a variety of meat, seafood, deli and produce, along with a curated selection of wine, beer and spirits, specialty foods, exclusive gifts, flowers and lei.
hawaiinewsnow.com
NTSB: Pilot of Hawaiian Air flight that hit severe turbulence said plume-like cloud shot up in front of plane
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pilot of a Hawaiian Air plane that hit severe turbulence last month told investigators the flight crew had seconds to react after a cloud shot up vertically in front of the aircraft “like a smoke plume.”. Twenty-five people were injured in the Dec. 18 incident,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in
Homeowners say their makeshift fences are meant to protect vegetation to stop beach erosion. In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks.
