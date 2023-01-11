ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Bishop Museum ousts CEO and 2 execs after a lengthy investigation

Three Bishop Museum executives, including its CEO, have been fired following a months-long investigation into workplace conditions. The museum’s board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to terminate CEO Melanie Ide, General Counsel Barron Oda, and Vice President of Operations, Planning and Program Management Wesley “Kaiwi” Yoon. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bishop Museum CEO, 2 other execs ousted after months-long probe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s CEO and two other top leaders are stepping down following a months-long internal investigation, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Thursday. Their departures are in effect immediately after a unanimous vote. The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders...
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

Enhance your life and home with feng shui

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

BedMart Mattress Superstore Is Now Open at The Windward City Shopping Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – BedMart Mattress Superstore is now open at the Windward City Shopping Center, just in time for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration. “BedMart at Windward City Shopping Center offers a better kind of mattress shopping experience, and a wide variety of quality products at the lowest price. We offer mattresses in every comfort and size. Plus we carry every style, like traditional innerspring mattresses to advanced memory foam, natural Talalay latex, and hybrid mattresses. Our large inventory includes some of the top mattress brands like Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Kingsdown, Oregon Mattress Company, and more, ” says Hannah Royals, Marketing Director and General Manager at BedMart Mattress SuperStore.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Moszkowicz sworn in as Hawaiʻi Police Department chief

Former Honolulu Police Department Maj. Ben Moszkowicz was sworn in as the County of Hawaiʻi’s police chief in a private ceremony on Wednesday in Hilo. The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission selected Moszkowicz in mid-December after a brief search for the department's leader. Moszkowicz served as a major...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor

HNN News Brief (Jan. 12, 2022) -- The head of Joint Task Force Red Hill says the investigation of the toxic firefighting foam spill has been completed. -- Massive waves made for dangerous conditions across north- and west-facing shores. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power restored to Mililani customers; cause of outage under investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored to Mililani customers after an outage impacted over 3,000 customers, HECO said Wednesday. HECO said reports of the outage started coming in around 6:20 p.m. It was restored just before 9 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation. This story will...
MILILANI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy