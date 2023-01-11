Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Area organizations are "blanketing" Brown County this winter
(WLUK) -- An organization in Northeast Wisconsin is working to ensure that people in need can stay warm this winter. Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council are hosting its Blanketing Brown County event until January 27. Community members are encouraged to donate new and clean...
Fox11online.com
'We are making things better day by day:' Brown County MLK event celebrates its 28th year
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Today marked Brown County’s 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. Many people gathered at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to hear parts of Dr. King's I Have a Dream speech, songs from local choirs, and more. Every year when this event comes up attendees...
Fox11online.com
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay reaches 86% of Christmas Campaign goal
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay says its services will be affected this year after not meeting its Christmas Campaign goal for the second year in a row. The organization reported Thursday it fell short of its $1.335 million goal. On the last collection day,...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Organ donation program, Girl Scouts are Making A Difference
Greetings everyone, thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you more inspiring acts of kindness that are encouraging and making a positive difference. Live.Love.Donate., a non-profit organization that focuses on saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donations, made its annual donations to the Restoring Hope Transplant House and the UW transplant fund for patients and families. It was able to make $4,500 in monetary donations and donated about 75 separate toys to the children in the pediatric transplant wing. Well done.
Fox11online.com
Ashwaubenon looking to fill lifeguard positions
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Lifeguard recruiting continues for one area community. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke via Zoom with Melody Escoto, Aquatic Coordinator for the Village of Ashwaubenon, to talk about how they are always in planning mode. Escoto says they are trying to make sure they are ready for...
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Robbie Knievel breaks world record in Northeast Wisconsin in 1998
(WLUK) -- Daredevil Robbie Knievel's long career included a world record stop in Northeast Wisconsin. In 1998, Knievel appeared at the Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon. Before a crowd of hundreds, Knievel took to his motorcycle and jumped over 17 semi trucks. It broke the previous record of 14, set by his father, legendary stuntman Evel Knievel.
Fox11online.com
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at NWTC
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior this weekend. The 28th annual Brown County MLK Celebration is taking place at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and you're invited. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Dr. Corey King, the Co-Chair of...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay men's basketball drops ninth straight game
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay men's basketball team lost its ninth straight game Saturday night, falling to Northern Kentucky 74-53. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix with 14 points. Clarence Cummings III added 12. The Norse were led by Marques Warrick with 21 points. The Phoenix are now 2-17...
Fox11online.com
GB West and GB East together in revised FRCC football realignment
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As it turns out, Green Bay West and Green Bay East will not be separated in a football realignment plan slated to be implemented for the 2024 season, if passed by the WIAA Board of Control in March. After appealing the WIAA's modified plan from late...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police searching for east side stabbing suspect
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in an east side stabbing that injured a 17-year-old. Angel Guerrero, 21, of Green Bay, was named as a suspect in Tuesday's incident in the 1100 block of Radisson Street. The victim was...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Fond du Lac, Coleman and Southern Door record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, the Fox Valley Association lead was on the line in boys basketball and Fond du Lac posted the 67-63 win over Neenah to take over the top spot. Also in boys basketball, Southern Door beat Gibraltar 55-47 in Packerland...
Fox11online.com
Return to classroom date delayed again for Menominee, Michigan students
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- The return to classroom date has been delayed again for some Menominee, Michigan students. The Menominee middle and high school building was flooded in August and since then, crews have been working to make the necessary repairs. It was expected for students to return the week...
Fox11online.com
Phoenix women win 10th straight, men lose at home
FORT WAYNE, IND - The Green Bay Phoenix held the Fort Wayne Mastodons to 19.4 perecent shooting in a 60-32 win on the road. GB has won 10 straight games, matching their longest win streak from last season. Three players scored in double figures, led by Sydney Levy, who had...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police find dog owner involved in alleged bite incident
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police have found the owner of a dog that allegedly bit a jogger on the city's west side. Police say a woman was running on Velp Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Thursday when she encountered a man walking two dogs between Ethel Avenue and Gray Street.
Fox11online.com
Warming weather conditions impact safety on some Northwoods snowmobile trails
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WLUK) -- Even with temperatures on the rise across most of the area, some snowmobile trails in the Northwoods are still open. At the Nicolet State Trail Parking lot in Mountain, two snowmobilers head north along the snow-covered route. "Half of our trail system is looking not too...
Fox11online.com
Undefeated Xavier thinking big
APPLETON (WLUK) -- For a program that has had great success recently, being undefeated in January may not be a surprise. The Xavier boys basketball team is a perennial state tournament contender, and one of its keys this season has been experience, something this team acquired through adversity. "I feel...
Fox11online.com
Neenah students injured in bus crash when returning from ski trip
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Multiple Neenah High School students were hurt in a school bus crash while returning from a Ski Club trip to Nordic Mountain. In a letter to parents, the district said around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, one of the two buses transporting the students slid off the road and onto its side in the foggy and icy conditions in Waushara County.
Fox11online.com
One dead in Marinette County crash
TOWN OF POUND (WLUK) -- A 36-year-old Coleman man is dead after crashing his car Saturday morning in Marinette County. The sheriff says that dispatch received a call at 7:18 a.m. reporting a car on its side and smoldering along County Highway B at 9th Road. Marinette County's investigation determined...
Fox11online.com
Fire destroys building, sends smoke across I-41 at morning rush hour
TOWN OF LAWRENCE (WLUK) -- A fire destroyed a building and sent smoke billowing across a busy interstate highway at rush hour Thursday morning. Authorities say the fire was at Macht Village Programs, 3310 Mid Valley Dr., in the town of Lawrence. Assistant Chief Luke Pasterski of the Lawrence Fire...
Fox11online.com
Man injured in Two Rivers house fire
TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- A man suffered minor injuries after an early morning house fire in Two Rivers. Crews were called to the home at 1116 34th Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out of the first floor of the home. The occupant of...
Comments / 0