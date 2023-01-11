State Senate committee assignments and goals of Essex and Essex Junction legislative representatives

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the full state Senate must vote on the nomination of Hector LaSalle as New York’s top judge – regardless of what its Judiciary Committee decides – but she may need to take her fellow Democrats to court to get it done. “The Constitution of the state of New York is clear: the New York State Senate has to advise and consent the governor on her appointment,” Hochul told reporters in Albany after an unrelated Thursday event. Her position that the committee cannot legally block LaSalle puts her at odds with state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Judiciary Chair...

2 DAYS AGO