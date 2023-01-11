Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Best Places To Eat In Grand Rapids MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... A SummaryNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Entrepreneur And Living in Grand RapidsNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Man shot and killed overnight in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday, Jan. 14. An officer was patrolling near S. Division Avenue and Burton Street SE when he heard gunfire around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release. Grand Rapids Police Capt. Terry Dixon...
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
GRPD: Two suspects charged with August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown
Police say two people have been arrested for the August 2022 murder of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown in Grand Rapids.
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
Police: Shots fired on southeast side of Grand Rapids
Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a neighborhood on the southeast side for reports of shots fired Friday.
Fox17
Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log January 12-13, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Man flees scene of shooting in Kentwood, police say
KENTWOOD, MI – Authorities are trying to find a suspect they believe left the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Kentwood police said. Investigators described the suspect as a man in his 20s. No other descriptions were immediately available. Police responded to an 11:56 a.m. report of gunshots fired...
Hope College on lockdown while police look for burglary suspect
Ottawa County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police received a call of a breaking and entering in a home in the 200th block of 14th at around 6:20 p.m.
Deputies: 60-year-old dead in crash south of Lowell
A man died in a crash south of Lowell Friday night, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office:
927thevan.com
Candlelight vigil to be held for missing Portage mother of 8
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A candlelight vigil is being held for the missing Portage mother of eight children on Sunday, January 15. Family members say the vigil is set to take place at Biggby Coffee on Sprinkle Road where the vehicle of Heather Kelley was found by police after she went missing on December 10.
Fox17
Police: Shooting leaves Muskegon man hospitalized with leg injuries
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting in Muskegon on Wednesday. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the shooting happened around noon near the intersection at Forest Avenue and Hoyt Street. We’re told the victim, a 58-year-old man from Muskegon, was shot in the legs. Police...
Power lines down, 2 in hospital after crash near Walker
Two people are in the hospital and power lines were knocked down due to a crash near Walker Saturday night, deputies said.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Woman killed in Montcalm County crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 54-year-old Greenville woman was killed Friday, Jan. 13, in a two-vehicle crash, state police said. Her name has not been released. The other driver, an 18-year-old Greenville man, suffered minor injuries. The crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Wise Road at Youngman Road...
Police continue to look for answers in fall killing of 18-year-old
The search for justice continues for the family of a West Michigan teen who was shot and killed while riding his bike last fall in Wyoming.
wkzo.com
UPDATE: Missing Kalamazoo County woman found safe
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte who was reported missing has been found safe. They appreciate the community’s help as well as the rapid response from their service partners. ORIGINAL STORY:. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies are...
Teen avoids serious injury in rollover crash on U.S. 131
KENT COUNTY, MI – A teen avoided serious injury Thursday, Jan. 12, in a rollover crash on U.S. 131. The crash happened around noon on southbound U.S. 131 at 76th Street SE. The 16-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle before it left the road and crashed into a building, state police said.
Wyoming PD searching for 2 suspects in gas station armed robbery
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for resident's help to identify two suspects in a mid-December armed robbery. Police say the robbery happened on Dec. 18, 2022, at the Citgo gas station on 4405 Division Avenue. A firearm was used in the crime, but...
Comments / 0