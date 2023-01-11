ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

MLive

Man shot and killed overnight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday, Jan. 14. An officer was patrolling near S. Division Avenue and Burton Street SE when he heard gunfire around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release. Grand Rapids Police Capt. Terry Dixon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
KENTWOOD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log January 12-13, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Candlelight vigil to be held for missing Portage mother of 8

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A candlelight vigil is being held for the missing Portage mother of eight children on Sunday, January 15. Family members say the vigil is set to take place at Biggby Coffee on Sprinkle Road where the vehicle of Heather Kelley was found by police after she went missing on December 10.
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

Police: Shooting leaves Muskegon man hospitalized with leg injuries

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting in Muskegon on Wednesday. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the shooting happened around noon near the intersection at Forest Avenue and Hoyt Street. We’re told the victim, a 58-year-old man from Muskegon, was shot in the legs. Police...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Woman killed in Montcalm County crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 54-year-old Greenville woman was killed Friday, Jan. 13, in a two-vehicle crash, state police said. Her name has not been released. The other driver, an 18-year-old Greenville man, suffered minor injuries. The crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Wise Road at Youngman Road...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

UPDATE: Missing Kalamazoo County woman found safe

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte who was reported missing has been found safe. They appreciate the community’s help as well as the rapid response from their service partners. ORIGINAL STORY:. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies are...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Teen avoids serious injury in rollover crash on U.S. 131

KENT COUNTY, MI – A teen avoided serious injury Thursday, Jan. 12, in a rollover crash on U.S. 131. The crash happened around noon on southbound U.S. 131 at 76th Street SE. The 16-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle before it left the road and crashed into a building, state police said.
KENT COUNTY, MI

