Monterey County broadband speed campaign ends Friday
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County residents can report their internet speed to improve the broadband service map and help support future broadband investment. The County of Monterey Broadband Speed Campaign is asking all residents to tell the County about their internet speed at home, work or wherever they connect. Residents can check connectivity and service using a new Broadband Map consumer mapping tool.
Funny Papers Again Column | ‘If It Keeps on Rainin’, the Levee’s Gonna Break’
Many of you, or some of you, or heck maybe none of you will, recognize the title of today’s column as the opening lyrics of the song “The Levee’s Gonna Break” made popular by Led Zeppelin in 1971 (actually it is a re-working of a 1929 song by Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie about the great 1927 Mississippi River Flood; the re-work was done by Robert Allen Zimmerman of Hibbing, Minn., whom we know as Bob Dylan…but I digress).
Letter to the Editor | Kudos to Local Youth
I just want to sing the praises of the young people that live in the King City community and its surrounding areas. My family and I attend and volunteer to help at many activities in King City. The most recent was the Wreaths Across America project at the King City Cemetery. I can’t forget the beautiful production of “The Nutcracker” and the VFW Veterans Day BBQ.
New artwork unveiled at historic theater in King City
KING CITY — Board members of the Southern Monterey County Center for the Performing Arts recently unveiled two new pieces of art at the historic Robert Stanton Theater in King City. One of the pieces is sculptor Jo Mora’s original design sketches for the nine-panel bas-relief that adorns the...
