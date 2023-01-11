ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

100 National Guard members helping in search for boy swept away in California floodwaters

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KMPH) — Search operations continue for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters on Monday in California. On Wednesday, over 100 National Guard Soldiers arrived to assist in the search near San Miguel, north of Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County. The number of those helping has since raised to 200 as of Thursday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
LIST: Myrtle Beach restaurants participate in SC Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Restaurant week in South Carolina began Thursday and many Grand Strand restaurants are offering exclusive deals for patrons. Most restaurants are offering multi-course meals for prices between $18 and $50. To see what each restaurant is offering, click here. Restaurant week runs through Jan....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
GALLERY: January flurries on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee may have been surprised by some flurries Saturday morning. While the ground wasn't cold enough for it to stick it was still a fun sight to see. If you are seeing flurries where you are submit...
20 SC schools receive grants, named 'Champions of the Environment'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 20 schools that were chosen to receive grants to foster environmental education. 'Champions of the Environment' awards are issued each school year to support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards in...
Croissants Bistro & Bakery sees steady start to SC Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Foodies it may just be your favorite week of the year!. Some restaurants, like Croissants Bistro and Bakery, are offering multi-course menus during South Carolina Restaurant Week, which kicked off Thursday. The restaurant has participated in restaurant week for many years and the general...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
SC teachers react to Governor's proposal to increase pay

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Governor Henry McMaster has made it clear South Carolina schools are at the top of his list as he starts his historic last term in office. During McMaster's inauguration speech on January 11, he vowed to increase the starting teacher pay. "My goal by 2026 is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

