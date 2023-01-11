Read full article on original website
19-year-old sought in fatal shooting at Gwinnett home
A teenager is on the run after fatally shooting a man inside a Gwinnett County home Saturday, police said....
14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies after shooting on I-75N, Clayton County police report
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department reported a man who was shot multiple times on I-75 northbound died after being rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened on I-75 northbound at Old Dixie Road. Emergency service vehicles crowded the Clayton County strip of highway to open an investigation at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest. On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.
Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect, vehicle wanted for car break-ins at SW Atlanta Planet Fitness
ATLANTA - Police are searching for multiple suspects wanted for targeting visitors to a southwest Atlanta Planet Fitness. Officers say on Dec. 7, 2022 at least two people broke into multiple cars at the Planet Fitness gym, which is located on the 800 block of Oak Street. Authorities released surveillance...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
accesswdun.com
Police looking for alleged check fraud suspect in Jackson County
Authorities are asking the public to help them locate a man accused of trying to deposit a stolen check last month. In a social media post Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the check was allegedly stolen from a county resident. The sheriff's office said an unidentified black man deposited the fraudulent check on December 27.
Student in Gwinnett pulls knife on classmate during fight, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor’s note: The previous headline and story said that a student stabbed another classmate. The student was not stabbed and had a superficial wound. This has been corrected. A high school student pulled a knife on a classmate Thursday morning during a fight. Duluth...
Police seek help ID’ing suspects in 18-year-old’s slaying at DeKalb gas station
Police need help identifying two suspects after a teenager was shot and killed moments after walking out of a DeKalb Cou...
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate deadly Dawson County plane crash
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Dawson County Sheriff officials confirmed that one person was killed in a plane crash Thursday. Deputies said at 9:12 a.m. Friday, they received reports of a possible plane crash in Dawson Forest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers with...
Inmates set fire inside of dorm within Fulton County Jail, officials say
ATLANTA — Fulton County Jail officials say inmates set a fire inside of their dorm Thursday morning. Officials say a small, contained fire, was intentionally set by two inmates within the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies moved the inmates from that dorm,...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of teen gunned down in front of DeKalb County food mart: 'It was a random act'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say a 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station and strip mall along Snapfinger Woods Drive on Tuesday evening. A large section of the parking lot directly in front of the Shell gas station and adjoining...
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington filed an open records request and obtained the reports detailing a number of behavioral...
APD nabs suspected 20-year-old prowler breaking into cars in Atlanta parking deck
ATLANTA — A man suspected of breaking into cars has been arrested and charged, the Atlanta Police Department said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday around 10:20 p.m., an off-duty Atlanta officer was patrolling the neighborhoods between the 200 block of Camden Road and the 200 block of Brighton Road.
Shooting at troubled apartment complex in SE Atlanta leaves man injured
A man was injured in a shooting at a troubled apartment complex in Southeast Atlanta’s Norwood Manor neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Atlanta police investigate death of man lying down in fast lane of I-75
Atlanta police are investigating the death of a man who was lying down in the fast lane of Interstate 75 and was struck by a vehicle. At around 11:41 p.m. on Monday, police responded to I-75 South and Central Avenue, finding a man dead in the roadway. According to their...
Police: Man goes on tirade at Clayton County store after being denied cigarettes
Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man seen violently trashing a convivence store in Conley last month, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Local church burglarized out of tens of thousands of dollars in stolen equipment
DeKalb County police are looking for whoever broke into a church stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Church leaders told FOX 5 they feel violated that anyone would steal from a holy place.
rolling out
