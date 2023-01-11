ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, Pretzelmaker open in Bossier City

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
Two of America's favorite mall snack spots have teamed up with ice cream haven the Marble Slab to form the ultimate collaboration in Bossier City.

Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker opened its doors and drive-thru on Airline this week.

Great American Cookies has been using the same delicious recipe since 1977 and now they can be paired with Marble Slab's fun flavors like banana pudding, red velvet cake and coffee. Need something salty to balance out all of that sugar? Add a box of pretzel bites with a side of cheese sauce or a mini hotdog stuffed pretzel.

“We are pleased to expand upon our tri-branded model of Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker with our second location now open in Bossier City," said President of FAT Brands's Quick-Service Division Jenn Johnston. "While we have experienced great success with pairing Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery together since 2015, we recently saw value in adding Pretzelmaker into the mix as a new tri-branded store model that provides fresh-baked cookies, homemade ice cream and hand-crafted pretzel bites all under one roof. From sweet to savory, our menu has a delicious treat fit for every craving!”

Whether you want to stop in for a quick treat or you want something on the go, you can swing by 4080 Airline Dr. in Bossier City Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

