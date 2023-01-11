Read full article on original website
Related
The world’s biggest PR firm claims to be an expert on trust – but is it?
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, the public relations juggernaut Edelman will publish the latest edition of its “trust barometer”, an annual survey that purports to measure whether people around the world trust businesses, governments, NGOs and the media. There’s just one problem: even...
Albany Herald
Americans are spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation
From rent and groceries to utilities, families are paying a lot more every month as they try to keep up with inflation. And while inflation has cooled in recent months, the typical household spent $371 more on good and services in December than a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics.
Comments / 0