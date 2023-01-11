ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois lands Italian point guard Niccolo’ Moretti

By Bret Beherns
 3 days ago

WCIA — Illinois didn’t waste long adding to its backcourt with Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti committing to the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 international prospect is expected to enroll at Illinois for the second semester, according to a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham . The move comes less than a week after Skyy Clark announced he was stepping away from basketball and the Illini program .

Moretti has been playing with the NBA Global Academy in Australia, with the Class of 2023 guard joining Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, Amani Hansberry and Zacharie Perrin in the recruiting group. Perrin is already on campus and eligible to play for the Illini after transferring midseason.

