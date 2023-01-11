ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

RCSO: 62-year-old man who was missing has been located

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tbUm_0kBWfuN900

UPDATE, 01/12/2023, 3:24 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Quintanilla has been located and reported to be safe.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing man.

62-year-old Jesus Quintanilla was last seen on January 4th, 2023 on Oakland Avenue, near Monte Sano Avenue.

He is homeless and may be in the area of Greene Street near 13th Street.

Quintanilla was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and a black beanie cap.

If you know of Jesus’ whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Burke county swim instructor arrested in death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter a misdemeanor. The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WILLISTON, SC
WJBF

Fire truck overturns traveling from Washington Road onto I-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Augusta Fire Department, a fire truck has overturned causing the entrance ramp of I-20 to be blocked off. According to the Augusta Fire Department, the fire truck, known as an aerial truck, was heading to a commercial fire. Authorities say while the the truck was traveling from Washington […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta fire truck overturns near I-20 West exit, three firefighters onboard

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – “Our prayers go out to those three firefighters that were injured in this unfortunate accident. Initial reports indicated they are all non-life-threatening injuries which we’re happy,” said Antonio Burden, Chief, Augusta Fire Department. Truck 2, from Station 10 was on the way to a commercial fire late Monday afternoon. It overturned as the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man convicted in Amaud Arbery Murder moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery is now at the Augusta State Medical Prison. NewsChannel 6 has confirmed it’s 68-year old Gregory McMichael. Gregory McMichael, along with his son Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. were all convicted on November 24, 2021 of felony murder, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

I-20 reopened after crash near state line

#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy