Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in East Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in East Los Angeles early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue. Deputies arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Christopher Soto.There was no motive or suspect information immediately available. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
Teen Dirt Bike Rider Struck by Vehicle, Critically Injured
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A teen was struck by a vehicle Friday evening while riding a dirt bike and was airlifted in critical condition to a hospital for medical care. At approximately 6:08 p.m. Jan. 13, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls regarding a traffic...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies dispatched to the...
onscene.tv
One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash
Authorities responded to reports of a physical rescue crash. First responders arrived on scene and located two vehicles with heavy damage. One was immediately pronounced deceased. One victim was extricated from a vehicle. A total of three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital (one immediate, two delayed).
NBC Los Angeles
Mom Pleads for Help After Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Son in LA
A mother is asking for the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who left her son in a grave medical state from which doctors say he will likely never recover. Luis Varela, 29, was hit on Nov. 11 of last year while walking along a marked crosswalk on Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. He was left comatose and only came out of the coma in recent days, his mother, Alma Varela, said.
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in fatal crash on freeway transition road near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – One person was killed Saturday in a solo vehicle crash near downtown Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 1:41 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway and the transition road to the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the driver slammed into a freeway guardrail before driving off the freeway and into an embankment, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach man dies nearly a month after motorcycle crash
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 35-year-old motorcyclist died Friday, nearly one month after crashing into a truck while doing a wheelie in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police. According...
Crash On Freeway Transition Road Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Saturday in a solo vehicle crash near downtown Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Two people hospitalized after being shot near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – Two people are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting south of Koreatown. Police responded at approximately 1 a.m. to the 2200 block of West 14th Street near Western Avenue regarding a call about an argument between several people, the website CountyNewsTV reported. The two victims were taken...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘So Aggressive and Trigger Happy’: Video Emerges of Unhinged L.A. Cop Threatening Rapper Feezy Lebron While He’s Sitting In His Car Using a Cellphone
A video of an unarmed Black man sitting in his parked car while being threatened by a police officer with his gun drawn in Gardena, California has gone viral. The man, identified as rapper Feezy Lebron, was sitting in his car at 14809 Crenshaw Blvd. On Dec. 31 while using his cell phone, he was approached by two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies and asked what he was doing. One officer immediately threatened to pepper spray Lebron.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Report Shooting Victim Found Deceased at Scene
January 14, 2023 - Thr Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult. Deputies from East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded to the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
orangeandbluepress.com
A Reckless Driver Killed Two Kids Blames Intersection – Should This Socialite Face Murder?
Two young brothers were killed by a speeding Mercedes engaged in a race with another driver. Mercedes driver blames the city’s failure to make the intersection safer as one of the primary causes of the boys’ death. The driver was a Hidden Hills socialite. The Two Young Brothers...
Fontana Herald News
Armed man is shot and critically wounded by officers in San Bernardino on Jan. 13
An armed man was shot and wounded by an officer during an incident in San Bernardino on Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 4:45 p.m., fully uniformed officers were conducting a follow-up investigation regarding several recent murders that were related to a violent street gang. While patrolling in the known gang area in the 1300 block of Oregon Street, officers observed a suspect who was believed to be armed with a handgun based on his body language.
Wounded driver arrives at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after report of shooting on 10 Fwy
Emergency responders were dispatched to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after a man who said he had been shot while driving on the 10 Freeway drove to the studio lot.
Deputy shot during confrontation with suspect near Lake Elsinore has died
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a Lakeland Village residence has died.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Marine is sentenced to life for killing his girlfriend’s baby
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 31-year-old ex-Marine was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter in the city of Orange. Christopher David Recio pleaded guilty on July 7 to second-degree murder. Recio killed his girlfriend’s daughter, Claire Frickenschmidt, on Jan....
88-year-old man reported missing, last seen in El Monte
An 88-year-old man diagnosed with dementia was reported missing after leaving his home Friday in El Monte. The family of Ting Jue Zhou contacted the El Monte Police Department after he was captured on home surveillance cameras leaving his home with his 37-year-old caregiver Lee Shung Yan and an unknown man at approximately 10 a.m., said Sgt. Jacob Salmon.
Firearms seized after man accused of threatening to shoot co-workers at Long Beach workplace
Authorities released a photo of a cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly made threats to shoot his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach.
Comments / 3