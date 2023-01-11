ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in East Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in East Los Angeles early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue. Deputies arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Christopher Soto.There was no motive or suspect information immediately available. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies dispatched to the...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash

Authorities responded to reports of a physical rescue crash. First responders arrived on scene and located two vehicles with heavy damage. One was immediately pronounced deceased. One victim was extricated from a vehicle. A total of three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital (one immediate, two delayed).
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mom Pleads for Help After Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Son in LA

A mother is asking for the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who left her son in a grave medical state from which doctors say he will likely never recover. Luis Varela, 29, was hit on Nov. 11 of last year while walking along a marked crosswalk on Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. He was left comatose and only came out of the coma in recent days, his mother, Alma Varela, said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in fatal crash on freeway transition road near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – One person was killed Saturday in a solo vehicle crash near downtown Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 1:41 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway and the transition road to the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the driver slammed into a freeway guardrail before driving off the freeway and into an embankment, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach man dies nearly a month after motorcycle crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 35-year-old motorcyclist died Friday, nearly one month after crashing into a truck while doing a wheelie in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police. According...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two people hospitalized after being shot near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – Two people are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting south of Koreatown. Police responded at approximately 1 a.m. to the 2200 block of West 14th Street near Western Avenue regarding a call about an argument between several people, the website CountyNewsTV reported. The two victims were taken...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

‘So Aggressive and Trigger Happy’: Video Emerges of Unhinged L.A. Cop Threatening Rapper Feezy Lebron While He’s Sitting In His Car Using a Cellphone

A video of an unarmed Black man sitting in his parked car while being threatened by a police officer with his gun drawn in Gardena, California has gone viral. The man, identified as rapper Feezy Lebron, was sitting in his car at 14809 Crenshaw Blvd. On Dec. 31 while using his cell phone, he was approached by two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies and asked what he was doing. One officer immediately threatened to pepper spray Lebron.
GARDENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station

LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed man is shot and critically wounded by officers in San Bernardino on Jan. 13

An armed man was shot and wounded by an officer during an incident in San Bernardino on Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 4:45 p.m., fully uniformed officers were conducting a follow-up investigation regarding several recent murders that were related to a violent street gang. While patrolling in the known gang area in the 1300 block of Oregon Street, officers observed a suspect who was believed to be armed with a handgun based on his body language.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Ex-Marine is sentenced to life for killing his girlfriend’s baby

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 31-year-old ex-Marine was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter in the city of Orange. Christopher David Recio pleaded guilty on July 7 to second-degree murder. Recio killed his girlfriend’s daughter, Claire Frickenschmidt, on Jan....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

88-year-old man reported missing, last seen in El Monte

An 88-year-old man diagnosed with dementia was reported missing after leaving his home Friday in El Monte. The family of Ting Jue Zhou contacted the El Monte Police Department after he was captured on home surveillance cameras leaving his home with his 37-year-old caregiver Lee Shung Yan and an unknown man at approximately 10 a.m., said Sgt. Jacob Salmon.
EL MONTE, CA

