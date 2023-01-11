Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in East Los Angeles early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue. Deputies arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Christopher Soto.There was no motive or suspect information immediately available. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO