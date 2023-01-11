Ohio State Offers Five-star Defensive Linemen David Stone, Elijah Rushing and Williams Nwaneri Along with Four Other Prospects

Read full article on original website
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old. According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
thecomeback.com
Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State
The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement
For the second straight offseason, it looks like Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be pursuing an NFL head coaching job even though he promised he would not do this again and publicly declared that he’d be back at Michigan just last month. Harbaugh has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Read more... The post Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Caitlin Clark, star Iowa hoops guard, comments on controversial technical foul call
Caitlin Clark addressed a technical foul that she received in Iowa’s win over Northwestern on Wednesday night. The technical foul was assessed to Clark in the 3rd quarter after she expressed frustration with herself for missing a shot. The officials blew the whistle on Clark and Northwestern guard Jasmine McWilliams missed the technical free throws for the Wildcats.
Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more
The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
saturdaytradition.com
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DL, announces transfer destination
Javontae Jean-Baptiste has a new football home. The former Ohio State DL will be headed four hours west to play for Notre Dame. On Friday, Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish with a twitter post, along with the caption “Proverbs 16:3.” A short video clip shows a card with the DL stating his last year would be played in South Bend.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
CJ Stroud was never the reason for OSU losses
Brendan Gulick from Sports Illustrated joined the Overtime with Jonathan Peterlin. They discuss the rumors around CJ Stroud and whether he will come back to Columbus or enter the NFL draft. Should Ryan day give up playcalling?
Eleven Warriors
Five-star 2024 Defensive End Elijah Rushing Hopes to Visit Ohio State Again After Receiving “Really Exciting” Offer from Buckeyes
On Wednesday, Arizona defensive end Elijah Rushing got the call he had been waiting for. Ohio State coach Larry Johnson contacted the five-star edge rusher to let him know the Buckeyes saw what they needed to see to feel comfortable extending the 6-foot-6, 235-pound prospect an offer. “He said he...
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023
One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
Officials Screw Ohio State With Horrendous Late Call Against Minnesota
Ohio State got strait up screwed by the officials.
Former Big Ten Quarterback Lands Offensive Coordinator Job
A former Big Ten quarterback just received a significant promotion as an offensive coordinator. Akron head coach Joe Moorhead announced quarterbacks coach/co-pass game coordinator Billy Fessler is now the program's offensive coordinator. “We are very excited to announce the promotion of ...
Ohio State women's basketball remains undefeated
Chart: Axios VisualsThe Buckeye women's basketball team record is still perfect through two months of the season.State of play: Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's March Madness tournament, Ohio State (17-0) is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in women's college basketball.They opened the season ranked No. 14, climbing all the way to No. 3 this week.Zoom in: OSU breezed through non-conference play, winning its first nine games each by double-digit margins.Things have gotten tougher since the start of Big Ten play, with the Buckeyes eking out an overtime victory against South Florida and beating Michigan by nine points. The intrigue: The team features homegrown talent in guards Madison Greene (Pickerington Central High School), Mya Perry (Reynoldsburg Summit HS) and Jacy Sheldon (Dublin Coffman HS). Greene and Sheldon are two of six OSU players currently averaging over 10 points per game.Up next: The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to face Northwestern next Thursday. Tickets start at $10.
Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment
USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Star college quarterback announces huge return
This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Big Ten Says Foul Should Not Have Been Called on Bruce Thornton Block in Final Seconds of Minnesota Loss
Chris Holtmann thought Bruce Thornton's block in the final seconds of a tied game against Minnesota looked clean. The Big Ten agreed. The controversial foul call with 1.7 seconds remaining in Thursday night's Ohio State-Minnesota game sent Ta'lon Cooper to the free-throw line, and he made one of the two to put the Gophers ahead. It proved to be the game-winning sequence.
