Read full article on original website
Related
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Phil Baroni could face 50 to 75 years in prison for using “pro fighter skills” to inflict injuries
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni could face between 50 and 75 years in prison for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. In recent weeks, the MMA community has been coming to terms with the news that Phil Baroni was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. The 46-year-old, who last competed in 2019, was arrested for homicide.
Matt Barnes Explains Why He Risked His Job With ESPN And Invited Rachel Nichols To Speak Her Truth On His Podcast
Matt Barnes reveals how he risked his job with ESPN to allow Rachel Nichols speak her truth on his podcast.
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Media Let Dana White Off Easy After He Slapped Wife
“If that had been a brotha, it’d be NONSTOP coverage,” says the comedian as he names Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, and Antonio Brown. The UFC president apologized, but D.L. Hughley doesn’t think that’s enough for Dana White. We previously reported on White’s controversy after he was filmed in a nightclub with his wife. The two were in the throw of an argument when she slapped White, and he, in turn, hit her back. After going viral, White and his wife emerged with an apology, but Hughley believes the media would have treated the situation differently had this been a Black man.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife
Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou’s head coach ‘optimistic’ Jon Jones fight happens, but ‘50-50’ it takes place in March
Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick is hopeful the UFC can get the massive fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones done for the UFC heavyweight title, but there are still hurdles that need to be cleared for that to happen. From multiple reports and conversations, the UFC is targeting...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him
Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis could be 31 and at welterweight in his next fight
Gervonta Davis is facing up to three years in prison and could be 31 years of age and a welterweight when he fights again. That’s the real situation standing in front of the Pay Per View superstar as he attempts to rush through a fight with Ryan Garcia. The...
MMA Fighting
Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’
According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
ESPN's Molly Qerim had the guts to urge Endeavor to punish Dana White. Stephen A. Smith, not so much.
We heard from UFC president Dana White for the second time since he slapped his wife on New Year’s Eve, as he fielded questions from reporters Wednesday and all but confirmed that there will be no punishment – neither from UFC parent company Endeavor nor self-imposed – for his despicable actions.
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr: Live round-by-round updates
KSI (1-0) will be competing in the third exhibition fight of his boxing career. He last competed this past August when he defeated two opponents in the same night via knockout. KSI Returns to Ring in London!. FaZe Temperrr (1-1) defeated Overtflow via first-round knockout in his last fight this...
Stephen A. Smith hits back at critics stating ESPN is protecting Dana White: “Deserves the same punishment he would hand down to one of his fighters”
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith wants to make clear that he’s not happy with UFC president Dana White. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a Cabo, Mexico nightclub, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair were seemingly in an argument in a video that was captured by TMZ. In the video, White was slapped by Anna, who then responded with several of his own.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
MMA Fighting
Bellator Paris: Mousasi vs. Edwards
May 12, 2023 Accor Arena, Paris, France Main card (4:00 p.m. ET on Showtime): Prelims (YouTube at 12:00 p.m. ET) Morning Report: Stephen A. Smith: Dana White should be punished, but can’t decide it himself. +. Dana White surprised the media with an appearance at UFC Vegas 67 media...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champions Reportedly Done As A Tag Team
2022 was a good year for tag team wrestling and there’s no denying that RK-Bro was one of the most talked about tag teams in the business. Back in May, RK-Bro dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a title unification match on SmackDown, and that was the last time Orton and Riddle teamed together.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What in the world is going to headline UFC 285 in March?
We are less than two months away from the UFC’s first U.S. pay-per-view of the year, and as of now, there has not been a main event, or any title fight announced. While the clock is certainly ticking, will the UFC pull a big rabbit out of their hats?
Comments / 0