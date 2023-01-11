ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Media Let Dana White Off Easy After He Slapped Wife

“If that had been a brotha, it’d be NONSTOP coverage,” says the comedian as he names Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, and Antonio Brown. The UFC president apologized, but D.L. Hughley doesn’t think that’s enough for Dana White. We previously reported on White’s controversy after he was filmed in a nightclub with his wife. The two were in the throw of an argument when she slapped White, and he, in turn, hit her back. After going viral, White and his wife emerged with an apology, but Hughley believes the media would have treated the situation differently had this been a Black man.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife

Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights

Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
calfkicker.com

(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him

Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
MMA Fighting

Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’

According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ringsidenews.com

MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite

MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
MMA Fighting

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr: Live round-by-round updates

KSI (1-0) will be competing in the third exhibition fight of his boxing career. He last competed this past August when he defeated two opponents in the same night via knockout. KSI Returns to Ring in London!. FaZe Temperrr (1-1) defeated Overtflow via first-round knockout in his last fight this...
bjpenndotcom

Stephen A. Smith hits back at critics stating ESPN is protecting Dana White: “Deserves the same punishment he would hand down to one of his fighters”

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith wants to make clear that he’s not happy with UFC president Dana White. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a Cabo, Mexico nightclub, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair were seemingly in an argument in a video that was captured by TMZ. In the video, White was slapped by Anna, who then responded with several of his own.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Bellator Paris: Mousasi vs. Edwards

May 12, 2023 Accor Arena, Paris, France Main card (4:00 p.m. ET on Showtime): Prelims (YouTube at 12:00 p.m. ET) Morning Report: Stephen A. Smith: Dana White should be punished, but can’t decide it himself. +. Dana White surprised the media with an appearance at UFC Vegas 67 media...
stillrealtous.com

Former Champions Reportedly Done As A Tag Team

2022 was a good year for tag team wrestling and there’s no denying that RK-Bro was one of the most talked about tag teams in the business. Back in May, RK-Bro dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a title unification match on SmackDown, and that was the last time Orton and Riddle teamed together.

