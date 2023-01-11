The Padres have avoided arbitration with two stars. San Diego and Juan Soto agreed to a $23M contract, while they inked Josh Hader to a $14.1M deal. Aside from Shohei Ohtani — who agreed to a $30M deal with the Angels at the end of last season — Soto is the highest-profile player in this year’s arbitration class. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz projected him for the highest salary of any arb-eligible player, forecasting him to land at $21.5M. Soto comes in a bit above that and secures a little more than a $6M raise on last season’s $17.1M salary.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO