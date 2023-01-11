Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
Related
Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Ricketts: Cubs Able to Compete for NL Central Title in 2023
Ricketts: Cubs can compete for NL Central title in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Cubs Convention kicks off Friday evening for the first time since 2020, fans are getting their first look at a revamped Cubs roster that aims to measurably improve upon a 74-88 showing in 2022, 19 games behind the division champion Cardinals.
Cubs, Vinny Nittoli Agree To Minor League Deal
The Cubs and free agent right-hander Vinny Nittoli are in agreement on a minor league deal with an invite to big league Spring Training, tweets USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The Gaeta Sports Management client would earn a $775K salary in the big leagues. The Phillies designated Nittoli for assignment last week and released him a couple days ago, but he’ll only have a brief stay on the free-agent market.
KTLO
Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players
ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
NBC Sports
Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal
In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
For Cubs Manager Ross 'It's Go Time'
The Chicago Cubs got much better this winter, on paper at least, and according to manager David Ross, it's time to roll!
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
FOX Sports
AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize $7M, 1-year contract
SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million. one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. Pollock can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 350, 400, 450...
Padres avoid arbitration with Juan Soto, Josh Hader
The Padres have avoided arbitration with two stars. San Diego and Juan Soto agreed to a $23M contract, while they inked Josh Hader to a $14.1M deal. Aside from Shohei Ohtani — who agreed to a $30M deal with the Angels at the end of last season — Soto is the highest-profile player in this year’s arbitration class. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz projected him for the highest salary of any arb-eligible player, forecasting him to land at $21.5M. Soto comes in a bit above that and secures a little more than a $6M raise on last season’s $17.1M salary.
Yardbarker
Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider believes Yankees will trade starting infielder
It is no secret the New York Yankees considered trading starting infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline this past summer. Torres was a target for the Miami Marlins, who were thinking of offloading SP Pablo Lopez, but the Yankees didn’t want to give up some of their premier prospects in a prospective deal.
Yardbarker
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
Marlins, Twins have discussed trade possibilities involving Pablo Lopez, Max Kepler
The Marlins and Twins have discussed trade scenarios involving Miami starter Pablo López, writes Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman reports that Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Luis Arraez were among the names who’d come up in those discussions but adds the Twins aren’t interested in parting with Arraez.
NL East team reportedly eyeing Trey Mancini, Adam Duvall
The Mets have Trey Mancini and Adam Duvall “on their radar,” according to Andy Martino of SNY. Mancini, 31 in March, put up a monster season in 2019, hitting 35 home runs and batting .291/.364/.535. Although that was the “juiced ball” season, that production was still 32% better than league average, as evidenced by his 132 wRC+. He then missed the 2020 season while undergoing treatment for a colon cancer diagnosis, but he made an inspiring return to the field the following year.
Diamondbacks, P.J. Higgins Agree To Minor League Deal
The Diamondbacks are signing catcher/corner infielder P.J. Higgins to a minor league contract, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). He’ll be in big league camp as a non-roster Spring Training invitee. Higgins, 29, joins the second organization of his career. He’d spent his first eight...
Twins Sign Ryan LaMarre, Chance Sisco, Grayson Greiner To Minor League Deals
The Twins announced a slate of non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training on Friday, with new additions including outfielder Ryan LaMarre, catchers Chance Sisco and Grayson Greiner, and righty Brock Stewart. LaMarre, 34, has appeared in parts of six big league seasons, including a 14-game stint with the Twins...
Rangers, Zack Littell Agree To Minor League Deal
The Rangers and free-agent righty Zack Littell are in agreement on a minor league contract, reports Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. The CAA client will be invited to Major League camp with Texas this spring. Littell has appeared in parts of five big league seasons, all with either the Twins or...
Phillies Sign Louis Head To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have added right-hander Louis Head on a minor league deal, according to Baseball America’s transaction log. Head, 33 in April, worked in relief for the Marlins and Orioles in 2022. He pitched to a combined 6.28 ERA over 28 2/3 innings, most of which came with Miami. Head struck out batters at an 18.8% clip, and walked them 10.9% of the time, with both of those numbers falling about two percentage points on the wrong side of the league average mark.
Report: Brewers, Brandon Woodruff avoid arbitration
The Brewers are in agreement with star hurler Brandon Woodruff on a $10.8M deal to avoid arbitration, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. They’ll avoid a hearing in the third of four trips through the process for Woodruff, who first qualified as a Super Two player during the 2020-21 offseason.
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 1