Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
Jordan 6 Rings Receives “Bulls” Colorway
The Jordan 6 Rings is having a moment. Over the past couple of days, we have reported on a couple of new Jordan 6 Rings colorways. This is a hybrid shoe that is starting to get some love again. Among these color schemes are a “True Blue” model and a “Cool Grey” offering. Overall, Jumpman is sticking with the classics.
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Leap High”
Designed entirely during the pandemic, the Nike Air Max Scorpion is one of the Swoosh’s newest creations. And following its introduction much earlier in the year, the silhouette has only seen very few releases. The catalog is due to expand in 2023, however, starting with the newly-revealed “Leap High” colorway.
The Best 10 Jordans Of 2022
Originally Posted On: https://sneakerchatter.com/best-10-jordans-of-2022/. Even after decades, Air Jordan releases still generate massive hype. It’s no surprise when you consider the undeniable appeal of their iconic design and advanced technology. These sneakers are a deep-rooted part of sneaker culture that has been changing sports fashion in extraordinary ways since they hit the scene! Nowadays Jordans have become synonymous with coolness and style – because who hasn’t seen their impact on pop culture?
Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos
Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive Concord” Unveiled
A new Air Jordan will be dropping soon. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 9, then you certainly have unique taste as far as Jumpman shoes are concerned. The Jordan 9 is a polarizing shoe, however, much of that has to do with how Michael Jordan never wore these on the court. At the time of their release, Jordan was out playing baseball.
This Nike Air More Uptempo Shatters Backboards
In 2015, the “Shattered Backboard” colorway successfully entered the pantheon of legendary sneaker colorways thanks to the limited release of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. Inspired by Jordan’s in-game stunt from an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Shattered Backboard” spawned a full family of releases while inspired the Nike, Inc. brand to pursue other styles in that manner.
Air Jordan 37 “Bordeaux” Revealed: Release Details
The Air Jordan 37 is already a huge hit. This year’s Michael Jordan signature is the Air Jordan 37. We are quickly approaching the 40th iteration of this shoe, and fans are excited about the future direction of the brand. For now, however, Jumpman has focused on silhouettes that honor the model from 30 years prior.
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
A Pair of Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Styles Are Dropping Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike has joined forces with Houston-based sneaker boutique Premium Goods for its next Air Force 1 collab. Hitting retail before the end of the month is the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low in “The Sophia” and “The Bella” colorways. Premium Goods was founded by Houston native and longtime sneaker fan Jennifer Ford in 2004 and became the first independent sneaker boutique in Texas. Since then, Premium Goods has established itself as a go-to destination for people who...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
Crocs expects revenues to surge to record highs after it bought a little-known Italian shoe brand beloved by Gen Z
Crocs offer comfort and dozens of colors customers love. But the Crocs brand isn't solely responsible for the company's 53% revenue growth in 2022.
