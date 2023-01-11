ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Graham Potter holds crisis meeting with Chelsea's experienced stars as he looks to revive season

By Sami Mokbel for the Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Chelsea manager Graham Potter held a training ground crisis summit with his senior players on Tuesday as the underfire boss tries to revive the club's failing season.

The former Brighton manager's position is under intense scrutiny following a woeful run of just one victory in their previous 10 domestic matches.

Potter has the backing of owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital - but fans appear to be turning on their manager, who was only appointed in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEkFF_0kBWeSt800

And Potter hauled senior players Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in for talks at the club's Cobham training base ahead of tonight's clash against Fulham in hope of arresting their worrying slide.

'I spoke really at length yesterday with Thiago, Azpi, Jorgi and Kova - we had a really good conversation,' revealed Potter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371WpH_0kBWeSt800

'They again showed their qualities as people. They were honest, articulated their concerns well. They articulated their positivity, the articulated their responsibility.

'And I think we are in a place where we can move forward.' Potter also revealed he has spoken to Chelsea's owners this week, saying: 'I've been in regular dialogue with the owners and they've been really supportive, fantastic.

'We speak on a regular basis, two or three times a week, and they've been really supportive.' Meanwhile, Joao Felix competed his loan move to Stamford Bridge yesterday and could be part of the squad that travels to Craven Cottage if he gains clearance in time this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pr1Ha_0kBWeSt800

But the club's already lengthy injury list has gained another long-term casualty after Potter confirmed winger Christian Pulisic will miss two months with the knee injury he suffered against Manchester City last week.

The club are still awaiting a full diagnosis on Raheem Sterling's hamstring problem though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available for Fulham after recovering from a back injury, while Reece James and Ngolo Kane have stepped-up their rehabilitation programmes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Angelo Ogbonna urges fans to stick with West Ham after sliding into bottom three

Angelo Ogbonna insists it is important for West Ham to understand their current situation after they dropped into the Premier League relegation zone.The Hammers have taken just one point from the last 21 on offer following a 1-0 loss at fellow strugglers Wolves on Saturday.Daniel Podence’s low drive early in the second half was enough for Wolves to secure a much-needed victory, which saw them move out of the bottom three to be replaced by their visitors.David Moyes has asked fans to stick with the team despite a run of six defeats from their last seven league outings, with a...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

722K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy