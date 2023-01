WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's indoor track and field team makes its season debut on Saturday by participating in North Carolina's Dick Taylor Challenge. The meet on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, will be contested at the Eddie Smith Field House in Chapel Hill, N.C., and is the first of four in-season meets for the team, which enters its fourth season under Head Coach Jeff Klaves. The season also features the inaugural Colonial Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships on Feb. 22-23, 2023, at the Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

