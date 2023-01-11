Read full article on original website
KVOE
Salvation Army of Emporia seeking volunteers for food pantry relocation Saturday
The Salvation Army of Emporia is gearing up for a big move over the weekend and volunteers are needed. The Salvation Army is relocating its food pantry from the basement of its headquarters at 327 Constitution to the former chapel on the upper level. Brian Shintaku of the Salvation Army says they have roughly 15 shelves full of food that needs to be moved over the course of the day.
JC Post
Jim Sands will serve as local United Way Board President
U.S. Army, Ret. and former Junction City Commissioner Jim Sands will serve as the president of the board of directors for Junction City / Geary County United way. According to a January news update from United Way, the campaign goal is $140,000 and the current amount raised totals $89,551.33.
JC Post
Chuck Otte says expect a little more daylight
Chuck Otte, keeper of Geary County weather records said Friday that starting January 11th sunrise has begun occurring earlier. Not very fast but it is happening. Daylight is increasing by over a minute a day right now and by the 31st it'll be at 2+ minutes per day more daylight. A month from now (February 12th) sunset won't occur until 6 p.m. That's not to say that we can't still have some nasty cold weather, but we are getting more daylight now!!!
JC Post
JCHS updates boys swimming results
Junction City placed 9th out of 14 teams on Tuesday at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka. One highlight involved Creytin Sanner placing 4th in the 100yd breaststroke. -The Blue Jays placed third out of seven teams at the Emporia meet on Thursday. Emporia Highlights were:. --Noah Lamb placing 3rd in...
JC Post
Astra program will begin on Tuesday
Middle school youth from Junction City will begin working in the Astra program for the spring semester on Tuesday at the C. L. Hoover Opera House. Chris Heldstab, Director, explained it's an after-school youth theatre program. "We take middle school youth and we teach them about life skills, theater skills, speech skills and of course dance, choreography, improv, every thing you can imagine goes into this program.
JC Post
Bob Story will serve as MAC Chairman
Members of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council have elected Bob Story to serve as their chairman for the coming year. "Well it's going to be a big challenge. It's something I didn't realize I was going to do but I'm excited about it. I'm going to get the mission figured out and go forward with how we can serve this community the best."
JC Post
Public Works set their holiday schedule
There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
KVOE
Work continues on Emporia Water Treatment Plant’s ozone disinfection system
If you live in the city of Emporia and your water either tastes or smells funny, there’s a reason why. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there have been some issues with the Water Treatment Plant’s ozone system, meaning a possible “difference in taste and odor” for tap water.
JC Post
Optimist Club hears from Stormont Vail Health
The guest speaker at the January 11 “Gathering of Optimism” meeting was Deb Yocum, Vice President of Strategic Direction for Stormont Vail Hospitals. Deb stated that she is a “trained CPA who began work 36 years ago as the Vice President of Clinic Operations, but soon became involved in working through a merger like the recent one in Geary County.
JC Post
JCPD asks for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
1st ID headquarters and Division artillery troops are due to return home
1st Infantry Division Headquarters and Division Artillery troops that deployed to Poland in support of Operation Resolve will begin returning to Fort Riley next week. The information was provided by Steve Elmstrom, Director of Public Affairs. He said that the redeployments to the Post begin Monday and will continue for about a month in three or four groups. There will be welcome home ceremonies.
Topeka firefighter is ‘doing well’ in hospital after being hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka fire captain who was seriously injured after being hit by a car is showing improvement in a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the City of Topeka, told 27 News that the firefighter remains in the hospital but is doing well. According to a crash log taken by the […]
backroadsnews.com
Sale Barn Cafe opens, menu will come straight from local farm
Chuck and Teresa Penning’s new effort grew out of post-retirement farmers market stand. Washington’s Sale Barn Café has life again. Chuck and Teresa Penning are now serving breakfast and lunch at the building. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Their first day of business was last Wednesday. The Pennings are waiting for some kitchen equipment to arrive to officially open the cafe, and then they will need to get licensed, so for now, Chuck Penning is cooking…
Salina Tech secures $1.8 million for new program
A new industrial maintenance and automation program is coming to Salina Area Technical College.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
Boil water advisory issued for Saline Co. Rural Water District 1
The advisory was issued Wednesday due to a loss of pressure in the water system.
KVOE
Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash
A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
JC Post
Chuck Otte releases 2022 Annual Weather Summary
Chuck Otte, who keeps Geary County weather records, said this week that the year 2022 weather can best be summarized as warmer and drier than normal. Ten our twelve months of the year had above normal temperatures and eight out of twelve had below normal precipitation.2022 started with a cold snap that brought us our first below zero temperature of the year on January 2nd and as the year drew to an end, we returned to subzero temperatures on the 22nd and 23rd. In between we had eight days with temperatures of 100 or above, which is just about what our long-term average indicates we should have.
JC Post
Blue Jays Defeat Emporia 52 - 39
Junction City used hot shooting by Jackson Austin and Deontae Baker in a 52 - 39 victory in Emporia Friday night. Austin finished with 19 and Baker had 13. The Blue Jays improve to 7 - 3, Emporia falls to 8 - 2. In girls action, Emporia beat Junction City 56 - 24. Junction City falls to 1 - 9.
ksal.com
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
