ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Seneca woman exploited, stole money from vulnerable adult in rehab facility, officials say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was arrested Friday and charged with taking advantage of a vulnerable adult in a rehabilitation facility, officials said. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Misty A. Revis, 37, of Seneca, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and financial transaction card fraud and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.
SENECA, SC
WYFF4.com

Drugs change from solid to liquid during Rutherford County bust, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A bust at a Carolina home changed the shape of the drugs when a suspect tried to flush them down the toilet, according to deputies. Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the bust happened Thursday as deputies and agents from the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at a home on Ferry Road in Moorseboro.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Man arrested in Asheville for self-made ghost gun and drugs, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested for carrying drugs and a self-made ghost gun, according to Asheville Police Department. Police say that Daquavion Jaquez Jamal Chancellor, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in the area of Patton Avenue around 12:56 p.m. According to police, Chancellor was charged with...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Search for missing, endangered woman underway, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are asking for help as they search for a missing woman. They said 71-year-old Barbara Pace was last seen on Ruby Donald Place just before 3:00 a.m. Thursday. Deputies said she was last seen wearing white pajamas with a flower pattern, brown...
WYFF4.com

Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Got a new puppy for Christmas? Local dog trainer shares advice

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If your family welcomed a new puppy into the home over the holidays, you may be looking for some help. Elizabeth Smearman is a co-owner and trainer at Dog Training Elite Upstate SC. "The thing that I try and remind clients from the very beginning is...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Boutique Hotel set to open in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County is experiencing a burst of hotel growth, with 12 establishments on the books to open across the next three years. Crews are making final touches at the new 4-star Hotel Hartness, off Highway 14, set to start operating March 1. "The timing is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy