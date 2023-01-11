Read full article on original website
Seneca woman exploited, stole money from vulnerable adult in rehab facility, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was arrested Friday and charged with taking advantage of a vulnerable adult in a rehabilitation facility, officials said. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Misty A. Revis, 37, of Seneca, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and financial transaction card fraud and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County Detention Center, sheriff's office says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an inmate death at the Laurens County Detention Center, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said on the morning of Jan.12, the inmate was found unconscious and was later declared dead in his...
Drugs change from solid to liquid during Rutherford County bust, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A bust at a Carolina home changed the shape of the drugs when a suspect tried to flush them down the toilet, according to deputies. Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the bust happened Thursday as deputies and agents from the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at a home on Ferry Road in Moorseboro.
Gaffney man sentenced to 20 years for months-long crime spree, solicitor says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Gaffney man has been sentenced to 20 years for a series of drug and property crimes, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office in Spartanburg. Barnette says that Dustin Shane Daniel, 37, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to more than 40 charges...
Clemson University police warn students about deadly fentanyl that looks like candy
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University police issued a warning this week about a dangerous and deadly drug disguised as colorful candy. The warning was posted to the school's Facebook page, saying the information was from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement. Officials said warned about "an...
Missing homeless man in need of continuous care has been found police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: Greenville Police say Michael Glenn Jr. has been found. A homeless man has been reported missing, according to Greenville Police Department. Police say that Michael Glenn Jr., 35, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2022, leaving Prisma Hospital. According to police, Glenn is believed to...
Company in SC that is under investigation by FBI, other agencies releases statement
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Officials with the company in Greenville County where the FBI and other agencies were on scene investigating on Tuesday have released a statement. WYFF News 4 got a call from a viewer Tuesday morning about law enforcement at 6000 Pelham Road. Signs at the location of...
Family plans funeral as Anderson police make first arrest in Fairview Gardens murder
ANDERSON, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the Fairview Gardens shooting in Anderson that injured two and killed one T.L. Hanna High School senior. Just two weeks after 18-year-old Imani Clemons' murder, Mikial Hykeem Ferguson has been arrested and charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder, and weapon possession.
Man arrested in Asheville for self-made ghost gun and drugs, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested for carrying drugs and a self-made ghost gun, according to Asheville Police Department. Police say that Daquavion Jaquez Jamal Chancellor, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in the area of Patton Avenue around 12:56 p.m. According to police, Chancellor was charged with...
Upstate family battles to pick up the pieces following house fire and sons attack by a dog
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The past year has been a tough one for Sue and Andre Harris. The couple have three young children, and their middle child, Jayshawn, was attacked by a loose dog at Gower Park last March. "It still haunts him," Sue Harris said. The Harris' family is...
Search for missing, endangered woman underway, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are asking for help as they search for a missing woman. They said 71-year-old Barbara Pace was last seen on Ruby Donald Place just before 3:00 a.m. Thursday. Deputies said she was last seen wearing white pajamas with a flower pattern, brown...
Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
'We need that comfort': Family of Greenwood man looks for answers 2 months since disappearance
GREENWOOD, S.C. — It has almost been two months since 28-year-old Kenneth Hughes was last seen. However, no matter how bad the weather was Thursday, friends, family, and the Greenwood community came together to lift each other's spirits in hopes Hughes will come home. In a dark church in...
43 people associated with Mexican drug cartels charged in South Carolina, AG says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 40 people have been charged in the Upstate of South Carolina as part of a drug-trafficking case known as "Las Señoritas," according to Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson announced Thursday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments that contain 170...
Two suspects charged from New Year's Eve shooting that injured man, police say
Officers have identified and charged two suspects that were involved in a shooting incident, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say that the shooting happened on News Year's Eve around 2 a.m. on New Leicester Highway. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot...
Got a new puppy for Christmas? Local dog trainer shares advice
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If your family welcomed a new puppy into the home over the holidays, you may be looking for some help. Elizabeth Smearman is a co-owner and trainer at Dog Training Elite Upstate SC. "The thing that I try and remind clients from the very beginning is...
Arrest made after woman was fatally shot in head at Anderson apartment complex, chief says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged in the death of an 18-year-old woman fatally shot in the head at an Anderson County apartment complex, according to the chief. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said Mikial Hykeem Ferguson is charged with murder, six counts of attempted...
'I just want her back': Family of Alexis Ware continues to hold out hope almost a year later
GREENVILLE, S.C. — It has been almost a year since Alexis Ware disappeared after leaving a gas station in Anderson County. Alberta Gray-Simpkins said every day without her daughter Alexis has been hard. "Nothing has changed. There are still no answers as to what happened to her. That's kinda...
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
Boutique Hotel set to open in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County is experiencing a burst of hotel growth, with 12 establishments on the books to open across the next three years. Crews are making final touches at the new 4-star Hotel Hartness, off Highway 14, set to start operating March 1. "The timing is...
