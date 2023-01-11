ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maggie Valley, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Help local families this winter, donate to the Safe & Warm program

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Every winter, with around 11.5% of the Buncombe County population living below the poverty level, there is a huge need to help families and individuals with heating assistance. Since its inception in 1969, Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry's (ABCCM) heating assistance program, known as Safe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County School leaders are investigating claims that a school employee taped a student to a desk at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed an investigation has been initiated and that the employee in question is no longer with Macon County Schools.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Kelley Warner

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At Ira B. Jones Elementary School, Special Education teacher Kelley Warner has a tight-knit group right here in this classroom, as they prepare their children to go out into the real world. Today, the first and second-grade students spent time making snow and learning about...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Haywood County residents prepare as wintry weather looms

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Bitter cold froze Western North Carolina over the holidays. Now, a combination of rain, wind and snow has targeted the area, and people in the higher elevations were preparing Friday. First, wind and rain will sweep through the area, so Haywood County EMS officials...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Many across the mountains wake up to snow flurries and freezing temperatures on Saturday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a freezing Saturday morning for many across the mountains, some seeing more snow than others. Some snow showers continued to impact higher elevations near the Tennessee border Saturday morning. Some snow showers spilled out into the French Broad River valley and that will continue into the early afternoon. While snow showers are spilling into valley areas, including Asheville, any accumulation will be light and mainly on grassy surfaces.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Henderson County considers requiring board of education members to list party affiliation

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County commissioners will consider a resolution next week supporting the identification of party affiliation for candidates for the Henderson County Board of Education. “Identification of candidates’ party and/or ideological affiliation will provide voters with more information on the policies and positions such candidates support,”...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Canine flu: NC veterinarian seeing highest number of cases since 2015

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canine flu cases continue to rise across the Carolinas. According to one local veterinarian, case numbers haven’t been this high since 2015. Nationwide, veterinarians are reporting a lingering uptick in canine flu cases. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, about 80% of dogs exposed to the canine flu virus, contract it.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Zannie

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Zannie! He's a big, beautiful 11-year-old orange cat up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society. He's a BIG people person! He's lived with cats before and has done well with them. Staff with Asheville Humane said they're not sure how Zannie does with dogs, but he's done well with the kids he's met at the shelter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Several Asheville bus routes temporarily suspended due to winter weather

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to current weather conditions, ART services on several routes in Asheville are temporarily suspended. City of Asheville crews are out assessing and treating priority one roads. Services will continue to come back as conditions improve. As of 9:30 a.m., the city says the following...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

WANTED: 2 men charged in New Year's Eve shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police need the public's help to find two men believed to be connected to a New Year's Eve shooting near New Leicester Highway. Christian Tavian Drane, 24, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury along with six counts of discharge weapon into occupied property.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy