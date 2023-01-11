Read full article on original website
Help local families this winter, donate to the Safe & Warm program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Every winter, with around 11.5% of the Buncombe County population living below the poverty level, there is a huge need to help families and individuals with heating assistance. Since its inception in 1969, Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry's (ABCCM) heating assistance program, known as Safe...
Haywood County sees snowfall in higher elevations; schools on remote learning day
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The western counties of North Carolina saw light snow in the higher elevations Thursday into Friday, Jan. 13. In Haywood County, residents remain under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Eagle's Nest in Haywood County is just above 5,000 feet...
Henderson County students work on art for Black History Month competition
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County started on their submissions Friday for a Black History Month art competition hosted by U.S. Cellular. The drawing day focused on Black STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) icons. "Many of our kids have picked...
Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
With an internal drive to help, one area chef takes his talents to the streets
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Neil Ravenna has led cooking teams at exclusive restaurants and resorts and was even the personal chef of a wealthy family. Now, after over 40 years of running high-end kitchens, he has found his home feeding the homeless. "I have the privilege every day, of...
Some property crime victims not filing their own reports amid Asheville police shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The struggle to recruit police officers in Asheville could be affecting the number of property crimes reported in the city. Since June 2019, the Asheville Police Department has lost 141 officers. On Friday, Jan. 13, Asheville's Coalition for Public Safety heard from the police, who...
Camps not the answer for homelessness, officials say after tons of trash cleaned from two
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two bulldozers and four dump trucks are what it took the Asheville Police Department and NCDOT to clean up two homeless camps earlier this week. It was an eight-hour process to clean up 120,000 pounds -- or 60 tons -- of trash between the two homeless camps in West Asheville.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County School leaders are investigating claims that a school employee taped a student to a desk at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed an investigation has been initiated and that the employee in question is no longer with Macon County Schools.
Thanks to Teachers: Kelley Warner
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At Ira B. Jones Elementary School, Special Education teacher Kelley Warner has a tight-knit group right here in this classroom, as they prepare their children to go out into the real world. Today, the first and second-grade students spent time making snow and learning about...
Haywood County residents prepare as wintry weather looms
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Bitter cold froze Western North Carolina over the holidays. Now, a combination of rain, wind and snow has targeted the area, and people in the higher elevations were preparing Friday. First, wind and rain will sweep through the area, so Haywood County EMS officials...
Many across the mountains wake up to snow flurries and freezing temperatures on Saturday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a freezing Saturday morning for many across the mountains, some seeing more snow than others. Some snow showers continued to impact higher elevations near the Tennessee border Saturday morning. Some snow showers spilled out into the French Broad River valley and that will continue into the early afternoon. While snow showers are spilling into valley areas, including Asheville, any accumulation will be light and mainly on grassy surfaces.
'The ideas are just amazing,' project manager says of suggestions for Pack Square
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The future of Asheville's Pack Square is beginning to come together. On Friday, community members took pen to paper at an event to share their visions. It was a room full of inspiration, as creative residents assembled with representatives from McAdams Co. to envision what the square could look like.
Henderson County considers requiring board of education members to list party affiliation
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County commissioners will consider a resolution next week supporting the identification of party affiliation for candidates for the Henderson County Board of Education. “Identification of candidates’ party and/or ideological affiliation will provide voters with more information on the policies and positions such candidates support,”...
Canine flu: NC veterinarian seeing highest number of cases since 2015
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canine flu cases continue to rise across the Carolinas. According to one local veterinarian, case numbers haven’t been this high since 2015. Nationwide, veterinarians are reporting a lingering uptick in canine flu cases. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, about 80% of dogs exposed to the canine flu virus, contract it.
Pet Pals: Zannie
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Zannie! He's a big, beautiful 11-year-old orange cat up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society. He's a BIG people person! He's lived with cats before and has done well with them. Staff with Asheville Humane said they're not sure how Zannie does with dogs, but he's done well with the kids he's met at the shelter.
Buncombe BOE approves new school calendar, but still pushes for more control from state
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Board of Education has moved forward with a resolution asking the state for more control of academic calendars on a local level. The two-page resolution argues the state’s current law has a negative impact on students. Public schools are not permitted...
Bidding process for $1.2 billion I-26 Connector project expected to begin later this year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The I-26 Connector project may be finally moving forward. The 7-mile interstate freeway project would connect Interstate 26 in southwest Asheville to U.S. 19/23/70 in northwest Asheville. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said the bidding process is expected to begin in October and end...
National Park Service to waive entrance fees on Martin Luther King, Jr Day
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Park Service (NPS) is offering free entry to national parks this Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King, Jr Day. It's one of five days this year where entrance fees will be waived at all 63 national parks in the U.S. and more than 420 places in total.
Several Asheville bus routes temporarily suspended due to winter weather
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to current weather conditions, ART services on several routes in Asheville are temporarily suspended. City of Asheville crews are out assessing and treating priority one roads. Services will continue to come back as conditions improve. As of 9:30 a.m., the city says the following...
WANTED: 2 men charged in New Year's Eve shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police need the public's help to find two men believed to be connected to a New Year's Eve shooting near New Leicester Highway. Christian Tavian Drane, 24, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury along with six counts of discharge weapon into occupied property.
