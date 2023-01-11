Read full article on original website
No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball improves to 2-0 with win over No. 6 Ball State
Hawaii unveiled its 2022 NCAA championship banner prior to Friday's match.
No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball victorious in season opener over No. 6 Ball State
Two-time defending national champion Hawaii opened its season against Ball State on Friday.
Former Leilehua football standout Andrew Manley named new coach at Moanalua
Manley led Leilehua to an improbable state title in 2007.
scoringlive.com
Kipapa drains 6 3-pointers, pours in 29 to carry Trojans past Sabers
MILILANI — There was no stopping Jayden Kipapa Friday night. The senior guard scored a career-high 29 points to carry No. 6 Mililani to a 58-52 win over No. 9 Campbell before a crowd of about 400 fans at the Trojans' home gymnasium. Outside of an early deficit in...
KHON2’s Rob DeMello named Sportscaster of the Year
KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello has been named the Hawaii Sportscaster of the Year for the fourth time in his career.
Death Penalty Phase Begins For Hawaii Prisoner In Arizona
FLORENCE, Arizona — A Hawaii prison inmate facing the death penalty in Arizona was described by his lawyer Tuesday as a talented artist who suffered from an extremely traumatic childhood, including an accident that left him horribly burned. Defense lawyer Jack Early also told an Arizona jury that convicted...
LIST: This year’s top 10 standout schools in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of standout schools in Hawaii.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Lead Role In Southwest’s Problems Revealed
Southwest Airlines planned to fly to Hawaii for a full decade before taking off for the islands in 2018. There were early signs of things that were unlike any other airline, but it wasn’t then clear where it was heading or how Hawaii might become a part of the problem. Following the Southwest meltdown that occurred last month, we reflect on what we saw from the outset.
KITV.com
Hawaii lawmakers propose bill to make gambling, sports betting legal on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii lawmakers proposed a bill to make sports betting and poker legal on Oahu. State Rep. John Mizuno is working to create a standalone sportsbook and card room, making it the first legal betting room in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
Food 2Go — KJ’s Local Grindz
A great food spot in Kaneohe at the Windward City Shopping Center is serving up delicious dishes like furikake and mochiko chicken plates. That's right, it's KJ’s Local Grindz!
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Memorial service set for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Saturday for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun, who died last November. Pyun died on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 69. Multiple media reports said he had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. Pyun is a...
Hazy conditions for parts of Hawaii: Is it vog?
Did you notice the haze over Oahu Tuesday morning and afternoon?
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
hinowdaily.com
Enhance your life and home with feng shui
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
Great Escapes: Our guide to Honolulu, HI
Get ready for sun all year round, fresh poke, and sand between your toes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as “The Kraken,” which now makes up about 30% of all cases across the country. Public health experts believe it could be the next dominant strain worldwide and DOH officials confirmed...
‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun
HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
KITV.com
'It feels very violating' | Woman warns public after her car was broken into in Kahala
KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kahala is generally considered a safe part of Oahu, so when Samantha Marumoto's car was broken into while it was parked in the area, she felt the need to share the cautionary tale with others. With the Sony Open Pro-Am golf tournament expected to draw thousands...
