ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island approves paid parking contract

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WNCT

New bridges coming to Pender, Onslow counties

RALEIGH, N.C. – A couple of bridges in southeastern North Carolina, one in Pender County and the other in Onslow County, will be replaced thanks to new contracts awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The bridge on N.C. 11 over Crooked Run was built in 1962 and needs to be replaced. S & C […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
rew-online.com

Olive Tree Affordable Housing Enters Into North Carolina Market With The Acquisition Of Multifamily Community in Wilmington

Olive Tree Affordable Housing,the affordable housing affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a mission driven private investment company with a focus on real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit, affordable multifamily community located at 1519 Lake Branch Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. With equity provided by the American South Fund Management Team, Olive Tree has announced a capital improvement program that is slated to begin in Q2 2023 to enhance the quality of life for residents.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Aldermen hire Therrien as full-time city manager

Southport Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to hire Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien to the position full-time, effective Jan. 17. Therrien took over the job on an interim basis at the end of October after former City Manager Gordon Hargrove left for the same position in Boiling Spring Lakes.
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Extra connector may increase St. James water pressure

St. James staff recently attended a meeting regarding the joint project with Brunswick County to upgrade the town’s water pressure. St. James Town Council voted last year to allocate its $1.9 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the county as part of an interlocal agreement for a water pressure improvement project.
WECT

Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport considering sales tax increase on food, beverages

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport could soon have a hike in food and beverage sales tax. The board unanimously agreed during its monthly meeting Thursday night to ask the general assembly to approve a one percent increase in the meals and beverage tax. If approved by the general assembly,...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Southport approves raising food and beverage sales tax

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen will ask state legislators to consider approving a 1% hike in sales tax at restaurants in the city. The board agreed to the proposal unanimously Thursday night. The additional revenue would allow the town to work on several infrastructure projects. “How...
SOUTHPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy