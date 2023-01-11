ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ballstatedailynews.com

Cardinals close out Hawaii trip

The No. 6 Ball State Men’s Volleyball team has started the season with two losses to defending national champions No. 1 Hawaii. After dropping their season opener 3-1 the previous night, the Cardinals opened the rematch strong, taking set one 25-23 with a .346 hitting percentage off 26 swings. Ball State jumped out to an earlier lead over the Rainbow Warriors in set one and held on to close it out.
MUNCIE, IN
CBS Sports

Watch Hawaii vs. Long Beach State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Long Beach State 8-9; Hawaii 12-4 The Hawaii Warriors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Hawaii and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
HONOLULU, HI
Government Technology

University of Hawaii to Establish Indigenous Data Hub

The University of Hawaii is planning to build an indigenous data science hub with a “living laboratory” to advance ecological preservation efforts by community members, a recent university announcement said. According to UH Office of Indigenous Innovation Director Kamuela Enos, the new hub will be located in a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Memorial service set for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Saturday for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun, who died last November. Pyun died on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 69. Multiple media reports said he had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. Pyun is a...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Chick-fil-A clears its violations with Honolulu regulators

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A has cleared its violations with the city after being issued a building permit for its Ala Moana Center food court location, KITV4 has confirmed. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting cited the Atlanta-based chicken restaurant chain for building out its space...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy