Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ballstatedailynews.com
Cardinals close out Hawaii trip
The No. 6 Ball State Men’s Volleyball team has started the season with two losses to defending national champions No. 1 Hawaii. After dropping their season opener 3-1 the previous night, the Cardinals opened the rematch strong, taking set one 25-23 with a .346 hitting percentage off 26 swings. Ball State jumped out to an earlier lead over the Rainbow Warriors in set one and held on to close it out.
volleyballmag.com
NCAA men’s volleyball: Hawai’i raises title banner, beats Ball St. again
Two-time defending NCAA titlist Hawaii raised its 2022 men’s indoor volleyball championship banner and got some payback against Ball State with its second victory in as many nights on Friday in Honolulu at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The No. 1-ranked Rainbow Warriors (2-0) of the Big West...
No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball improves to 2-0 with win over No. 6 Ball State
Hawaii unveiled its 2022 NCAA championship banner prior to Friday's match.
No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball victorious in season opener over No. 6 Ball State
Two-time defending national champion Hawaii opened its season against Ball State on Friday.
Former Leilehua football standout Andrew Manley named new coach at Moanalua
Manley led Leilehua to an improbable state title in 2007.
CBS Sports
Watch Hawaii vs. Long Beach State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Long Beach State 8-9; Hawaii 12-4 The Hawaii Warriors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Hawaii and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
scoringlive.com
Kipapa drains 6 3-pointers, pours in 29 to carry Trojans past Sabers
MILILANI — There was no stopping Jayden Kipapa Friday night. The senior guard scored a career-high 29 points to carry No. 6 Mililani to a 58-52 win over No. 9 Campbell before a crowd of about 400 fans at the Trojans' home gymnasium. Outside of an early deficit in...
KHON2’s Rob DeMello named Sportscaster of the Year
KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello has been named the Hawaii Sportscaster of the Year for the fourth time in his career.
LIST: This year’s top 10 standout schools in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of standout schools in Hawaii.
Government Technology
University of Hawaii to Establish Indigenous Data Hub
The University of Hawaii is planning to build an indigenous data science hub with a “living laboratory” to advance ecological preservation efforts by community members, a recent university announcement said. According to UH Office of Indigenous Innovation Director Kamuela Enos, the new hub will be located in a...
KITV.com
Hawaii lawmakers propose bill to make gambling, sports betting legal on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii lawmakers proposed a bill to make sports betting and poker legal on Oahu. State Rep. John Mizuno is working to create a standalone sportsbook and card room, making it the first legal betting room in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
2 Sumatran tigers at Honolulu Zoo die within days of each other
The Honolulu Zoo announced Thursday the passing of two Sumatran tigers this month, 15-year-old Seattle and 23-year-old Chrissie.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Memorial service set for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Saturday for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun, who died last November. Pyun died on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 69. Multiple media reports said he had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. Pyun is a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as “The Kraken,” which now makes up about 30% of all cases across the country. Public health experts believe it could be the next dominant strain worldwide and DOH officials confirmed...
KITV.com
Chick-fil-A clears its violations with Honolulu regulators
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A has cleared its violations with the city after being issued a building permit for its Ala Moana Center food court location, KITV4 has confirmed. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting cited the Atlanta-based chicken restaurant chain for building out its space...
KITV.com
'It feels very violating' | Woman warns public after her car was broken into in Kahala
KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kahala is generally considered a safe part of Oahu, so when Samantha Marumoto's car was broken into while it was parked in the area, she felt the need to share the cautionary tale with others. With the Sony Open Pro-Am golf tournament expected to draw thousands...
‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun
HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
Comments / 0