The No. 6 Ball State Men’s Volleyball team has started the season with two losses to defending national champions No. 1 Hawaii. After dropping their season opener 3-1 the previous night, the Cardinals opened the rematch strong, taking set one 25-23 with a .346 hitting percentage off 26 swings. Ball State jumped out to an earlier lead over the Rainbow Warriors in set one and held on to close it out.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO