Topeka firefighter is ‘doing well’ in hospital after being hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka fire captain who was seriously injured after being hit by a car is showing improvement in a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the City of Topeka, told 27 News that the firefighter remains in the hospital but is doing well. According to a crash log taken by the […]
Minor injuries reported after vehicle strikes deer Thursday
An Emporia woman received minor injuries after she struck a deer Thursday evening on W. U.S. Highway 50. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, 22-year-old Whitney Sparks was heading westbound in the 500 block of W. US-50 when she struck a deer in her 2017 Chevy Silverado at 7:28 p.m.
Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash
A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. EDITOR'S NOTE: Because the Saline County Sheriff's booking webpage has not been updated for several days, the following is the booking list as sent to media each morning. The names are in the order they appear on the list. There are no photos.
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
1st ID headquarters and Division artillery troops are due to return home
1st Infantry Division Headquarters and Division Artillery troops that deployed to Poland in support of Operation Resolve will begin returning to Fort Riley next week. The information was provided by Steve Elmstrom, Director of Public Affairs. He said that the redeployments to the Post begin Monday and will continue for about a month in three or four groups. There will be welcome home ceremonies.
Junction City Police continue search for missing children
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police continue to search for three missing children believed to have been abducted by their mother. The Junction City Police Department says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that it continues to search for Jeana Foley and three children she may have abducted - Rosie, 6, Camden, 5, and Genevieve Peterson, 3.
Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
Tips Sought in Shooting Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case in which multiple road signs were shot. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, in the overnight hours of December 8th and December 9th in approximately the 6000 Blk of W Crawford Street unknown suspect(s) shot at multiple road signs with a firearm.
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity
Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges
POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
JCPD asks for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
2 dead in multi-car crash on I-70 in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people have been killed in a car crash involving multiple vehicles on I-70 in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C said that the crash occurred near Fort Riley and has shut down all westbound traffic on I-70. Delays are expected as first responders arrive to help those in […]
Gypsum woman faces multiple requested charges after Sunday incident
GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly kicked two deputies and struck two other people. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park at 304 Adams Street in Gypsum at 1 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disturbance. A woman at the mobile home park, who was identified as Keirghan Scott, 23, of Gypsum, allegedly had an issue with a 21-year-old man there and went next door and began drinking at the neighbor's residence.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff deputies work to identify shooting suspect
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect in a recent shooting outside Baby Dolls. Abigail Christian, a spokesperson for the SNSO, said that the sheriff’s office is trying to identify an individual connected to a shooting outside Baby Dolls. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 31, […]
Pilot Club of Junction City receives grant funds
Pilot Club of Junction City has been working closely with Pawnee Mental Health Services this year to support their needs in community service. Most recently the club applied for and received a matching grant for a project entitled Pawnee Mental Health Play Therapy. Through this grant the Pilot Club received $1005.00 from the Pilot International Founders Fund. The Pilot Club will match this amount to fund the play therapy project for Pawnee Mental Health.
Chuck Otte says expect a little more daylight
Chuck Otte, keeper of Geary County weather records said Friday that starting January 11th sunrise has begun occurring earlier. Not very fast but it is happening. Daylight is increasing by over a minute a day right now and by the 31st it'll be at 2+ minutes per day more daylight. A month from now (February 12th) sunset won't occur until 6 p.m. That's not to say that we can't still have some nasty cold weather, but we are getting more daylight now!!!
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.
Public Works set their holiday schedule
There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
