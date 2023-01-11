Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Five Things to Know Before WVU vs. Oklahoma
West Virginia heads to Norman on Saturday to end an 11-game conference road losing streak and a current four-game losing streak against Oklahoma. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. First Time Since 2007 Larry Harrison Won’t be on Sidelines for WVU. For...
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: WVU Basketball Faces Copious Amount of Adversity to Overcome After Harrison Firing
When you just thought it couldn’t get worse, it did. West Virginia’s basketball program parted ways with long-time assistant Larry Harrison on Thursday afternoon. A move where the timing was unexpected. The speculation of the why’s of the move has made the situation even worse. The move has...
wvsportsnow.com
Kent State Transfer CB Montre Miller Signs on with West Virginia
Just minutes after the WVU football program announced Kole Taylor’s transfer as official, another committed player signs on with the Mountaineers. Kent State transfer cornerback Montre Miller has signed a grant-in-aid and will play his final year of eligibility at WVU. Miller comes to Morgantown after having spent his entire college career with the Golden Flashes.
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: NCAA Made Example Out of Jose Perez, West Virginia
The last time I wrote a commentary on Jose Perez, his waiver was denied by the NCAA back on Dec. 16. Now, Perez’s appeal was denied on Wednesday night, just 90 minutes before West Virginia hosted Baylor in Morgantown. The NCAA knew what they were doing. The NCAA made...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Optimistic on Postgame Show, Wants Fans to be Part of Turnaround
Following West Virginia’s fifth-straight loss in Big 12 play against Oklahoma on Saturday, head coach Bob Huggins was very optimistic on the radio about the future of this team. Huggins asked for the fans’ continued support. “Hopefully our fans will continue to support us and be a part...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Signs Georgia State Transfer Kicker Michael Hayes
Georgia State transfer kicker Michael Hayes joins several others in signing on with the Mountaineers on Friday. Hayes transfer path to WVU was one of the quickest. He has now signed a grant-in-aid to transfer to WVU just five days after committing to the program. Despite serving mostly as a...
wvsportsnow.com
Jose Perez Hints at Returning to Mountaineers Next Season
West Virginia guard Jose Perez hinted at returning to WVU next season on social media Thursday morning. Perez’s appeal to play this season was denied by the NCAA but is eligible for the 2023-24 season. “Morgantown one more year wouldn’t hurt?,” Perez said. Perez committed to WVU...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and forward Tre Mitchell met with the media following the 77-76 loss to Oklahoma in Norman. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
LSU Transfer TE Kole Taylor Officially Signs Transfer to WVU
West Virginia’s new tight end is all signed on and ready to go. The WVU football program and head coach Neal Brown announced that LSU transfer Kole Taylor has officially signed a grant-in-aid and will be enrolling with two years left of eligibility. Taylor, standing at 6’7″ and weighing...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Opens Press Conference with Statement on Larry Harrison
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins opened up his Friday morning press conference with a statement about the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Huggins asked to not take any further questions on the matter. “A decision has been changed within our basketball staff was a difficult one. Larry...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 13
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pitt Football Extends Offer To West Virginia 2024 DT Commit Richard James. Update (2:05 PM) – Update (2:00 PM) – Update (1:00 PM) – Update (12:15 PM) – Update (11:56 AM) –
wvsportsnow.com
Wins From Titus, Hillegas Push WVU to 22-16 Victory Over Chattanooga
The lightweights came through again for the Mountaineers. For the third dual meet in a row, West Virginia used key victories from its lightweight wrestlers to grind out a 22-16 victory over Chattanooga on Friday night, giving the No. 24 ranked Mountaineers their fourth consecutive victory. Four straight wins ties...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews Oklahoma, Briefly Talks Coaching Staff
On Friday morning, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins previewed the upcoming Oklahoma game as well as briefly addressed the Larry Harrison situation. Huggins answered one question about his coaching staff moving forward. About the game, Huggins gave credit to Oklahoma HC Porter Moser on getting his style of play...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Parts Ways with Associate Men’s Basketball Head Coach Larry Harrison
West Virginia basketball announced on Thursday afternoon that they will part ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison per release. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to Mountaineer basketball, and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. Harrison...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU to Welcome 2024 3-Star WR Elijah Jones Back to Campus
Wide receiver recruit Eliah Jones is making the trip from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Morgantown, West Virginia to visit WVU this weekend. Jones tweeted about his upcoming visit to campus on Thursday morning. This will be Jones’ second visit to WVU, having experienced a game back in September. Pursuing Jones...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Lands Penn State Transfer DL Fatorma Mulbah
Penn State transfer defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah announced he is committing to West Virginia Thursday afternoon. Mulbah has three years left of eligibility. His decision comes less than a week after announcing he was entering the portal. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native received a redshirt in 2020 and then appeared in...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Addresses Larry Harrison’s Dismissal on Radio Show
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addressed on his weekly radio show the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 24 seasons under Huggins during one stint at Cincinnati (1989-97) and one at West Virginia (2007-23). “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t...
wvsportsnow.com
Doug Nester Announces Return to WVU with ‘I’m Back’ Message
“I’m back.” That’s all West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester had to add to a graphic to make his message loud and clear. Nester ended any speculation and let Mountaineer Nation know he will be returning to WVU next season. The Kenova, West Virginia native has been with WVU since 2021 after transferring from Virginia Tech, where he previously played two seasons.
Comments / 0