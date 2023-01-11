There’s a rumor that Universal Parks & Resorts is considering buying back PortAventura Park in Salou, Spain. PortAventura was developed by Anheuser-Busch and Grand Tibidabo, although Grand Tibibado backed out during the construction of the park. Other investors, including The Tussauds Group, stepped in, and it opened in 1995 as Port Aventura. Tussauds Group held a majority share of the park until 1998 when they sold most of their shares to Universal. The park was then renamed Universal’s Port Aventura and was technically the company’s first European park.

