Nick Khan Meets With Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President About Selling WWE
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) CEO Nick Khan met with The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President James Pitaro about potentially selling them WWE, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer. As we recently reported, The Walt Disney Company and Comcast are among the potential buyers for WWE, which...
Disney Orders ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival by Dan Povenmire
Disney has ordered 40 episodes of a “Phineas and Ferb” revival from original creator Dan Povenmire as part of his deal with Disney Branded Television. The 40 episodes will be split into two seasons, Variety reports. “Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and...
UPDATE: Construction on Pacific Wharf Reimagining Seemingly Yet to Begin at Disney California Adventure
Earlier today, we announced that construction had begun on the reimagining of Pacific Wharf, a small mini-land of restaurants at Disney California Adventure based on San Francisco, which is set to be reimagined to San Fransokyo, from “Big Hero 6.” After stopping by to take a look for ourselves, it seems constructions has not yet begun.
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Animal Kingdom & Disney Springs 1/8/23 (New MagicBand+ Designs, Sunrise Cupcake, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Ear Headband, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It’s a beautiful day and we are looking forward to spending the day here. We will be doing some shopping and trying some snacks. We also plan on stopping by Disney Springs later to see if there is anything new we can find. Adventure is out there!
New Disney Visa Card Designs Include 100 Years of Wonder
New Disney Visa Card designs have debuted, including one honoring 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The 100th anniversary card is a blue-ish silver, with “100” across the front. Mickey and Minnie, pictured in black and white, peek out of the zeros. “100 Years of Wonder” is also printed on the back.
New ‘Garden Goodness’ and ‘Fruity Finds’ Mike, Angel, and Mystery Munchlings at Walt Disney World
The new “Garden Goodness” and “Fruity Finds” Disney Munchlings collections have started to arrive at Walt Disney World. We found a large avocado breakfast bagel Mike Wazowski, a large açaí bowl Angel, and two mystery packs in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. There’s a...
Name Works Brings Customized Art Once Again to the Germany Pavilion for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Looking for a piece of personalized art at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts? Check out Name Works, which has returned to the Germany Pavilion. The booth offers customized pieces, featuring unique art inside a name that makes for a personal piece. It’s a one-of-a-kind gift for any occasion. (Editor’s note: While Disney spells “Nameworks” as one word, the artists use “Name Works,” and we have followed their styling.)
Vintage Julie Andrews Photos and Succulents Added to Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Two weeks after the grand opening of the Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, a few more decorations have been added to the otherwise bland shop. Carousel Coffee is located in the lobby, replacing Dundy’s Sundries, which closed permanently in October. A black-and-white photo of Cinderella Castle has...
Mickey & Friends to Appear in 100th Anniversary Outfits at Hong Kong Disneyland
Mickey & Friends will debut their new Disney100 outfits at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney Parks shared on Twitter today. This is the first clear look we’ve had at everyone’s outfits, other than Mickey and Minnie, who showed theirs off at D23. Goofy, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, Chip, and Dale...
2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Kicks Off, Non-Projection Face Elsa Animatronic Revealed, Disney Orders ‘Phineas & Ferb’ Revival, & More: Daily Recap (1/13/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, January 13, 2023.
VIDEO: Elsa Animatronic with Non-Projection Face Revealed for ‘Frozen Ever After’ in Hong Kong Disneyland, Will It Come to EPCOT?
The new version of Frozen Ever After at Hong Kong Disneyland will have an updated Elsa audio-animatronic (and possibly the ride’s other animatronics) that does not have a projected face. Arendelle: World of “Frozen” is currently under construction at Hong Kong Disneyland. In addition to Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs,...
RUMOR: Universal Parks & Resorts Looking to Buy Back PortAventura Park in Spain
There’s a rumor that Universal Parks & Resorts is considering buying back PortAventura Park in Salou, Spain. PortAventura was developed by Anheuser-Busch and Grand Tibidabo, although Grand Tibibado backed out during the construction of the park. Other investors, including The Tussauds Group, stepped in, and it opened in 1995 as Port Aventura. Tussauds Group held a majority share of the park until 1998 when they sold most of their shares to Universal. The park was then renamed Universal’s Port Aventura and was technically the company’s first European park.
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Model Train Collection by Lionel Available for Pre-Order
Lionel has released their Disney 100 Years of Wonder model train collection for pre-order online. In addition to the actual locomotive set, fans can purchase individual boxcars and a Disney100 model theatre separately. Here is what Lionel has to say about the collection:. Join us, as we celebrate the wonder,...
‘Fantasmic!’ Canceled Through February 2 at Disneyland, Man Loses Gun at Walt Disney World, Disney 100 Years of Wonder Lionel Trains, and More: Daily Recap (1/14/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Man Loses Gun at Walt Disney World, Claims It Was Stolen By Cast Members
A man claimed his gun was stolen on his Walt Disney World vacation last year, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. The man had been staying at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn during the Labor Day holiday weekend. When he returned home on September 4, he realized the black Ruger LCP MAX 380 Auto handgun was missing from his carry bag, the incident report said.
Noah Fine Art is Back with New Mickey & Minnie and Ursula Paintings at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Noah Fine Art is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The booth is known for Noah Elias’s detailed paintings of Disney characters, and this year’s no exception!. Noah Fine Art. The kiosk can be found in the Japan Pavilion. There are both parks related...
Walt Disney World Park Hours Extended Throughout February 2023
Operating hours have been extended at all four Walt Disney World theme parks in late January and throughout February 2023. Magic Kingdom will still open at 9:00 a.m. on most days through February 25. It will now open at 8:00 a.m. on January 31, February 2, 8, 13, 16, and 20. Early entry on these days will begin at 7:30 a.m.
VIDEO: Take a Spin on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Let’s-a-go! Super Nintendo World opened for technical rehearsals today, and naturally our very first stop was to ride the new Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge attraction! From the incredibly detailed queue to the actual experience itself, there’s so much to share and talk about! For starters, you can watch a full start-to-finish experience video including augmented reality below!
