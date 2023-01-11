Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Can Now Be YOURS!
The 50th Anniversary of Disney World might still be going on (only for a little bit longer!), but Disney has already moved on to the next celebration — 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company!
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
disneytips.com
Disney to Offer its Lowest One Day, One Park Ticket Discount Yet
2023 is set to be one of the most exciting years for Disney’s theme parks, and taking a trip to visit the Happiest Place on Earth just got a bit easier with the new Park ticket discount announced by Disney Parks Blog. From the upcoming launch of TRON Lightcycle...
WDW News Today
First Disney100 LEGO Set Revealed, Release Date Announced
The first Disney100 LEGO set has been revealed, and a release date announced. The set is part of LEGO’s BrickHeadz line and will include four characters. Disney 100th Celebration LEGO BrickHeadz – $39.99. The Disney 100th Celebration set (#40622) will have 501 pieces total for constructing four characters....
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Costco Is Selling 8-Piece Sets of Disney-Themed Pyrex Containers for Less Than $20 — & You Can Get Similar Sets on Amazon
In honor of 100 years of Disney this year, the company partnered with Pyrex for some seriously adorable glass containers. Store your leftovers and pack your...
Costco Is Selling Disney Pyrex and We’re Obsessed
If you’re a self-proclaimed Disney Adult, we have excellent news: a new line of branded products is here to add some magic to your home!. They are absolutely perfect for storing your Disney movie or Disney Parks copycat foods or brightening up your daily packed lunch. Better yet, you don’t have to wish upon a star to snag the new container set—you just need a Costco card. Read on for all the details about the adorable storage set.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year
Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
Disney announces opening date for new Magic Kingdom attraction Tron Lightcycle Run
Bio-digital jazz, man.
WDW News Today
New Disney100 Standard and Magic Key Holder Exclusive Popcorn Buckets Arrive at Disneyland Resort
The Disney 100th anniversary celebrations kick off at Disneyland Resort on January 27, but the merchandise is starting to arrive already. The new Magic Key Holder exclusive popcorn bucket and a standard bucket are now available. Disney100 Popcorn Bucket – $12.25. The popcorn bucket is the standard white with...
BIG Changes At Disney: Free Parking, Food Discounts, & More!
In November 2022, The Walt Disney Company unceremoniously fired its CEO, Bob Chapek, and brought back its previous CEO, Bob Iger. Chapek’s 2-year tenure at the company was not good – he was intensely disliked and Disney’s stock value was not doing well (Disney Tourist Blog did an excellent write up about why Bob C. was fired and how Bob I. returned).
Disney CEO Bob Iger rolls back theme park price hikes under Bob Chapek
The Walt Disney Co. under new boss Robert Iger is scrapping some price hikes at Disney theme parks that were put in place by his ousted predecessor, according to a report. Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme parks chairman, sent a letter to employees announcing that the company would reinstate free services that were introduced during Iger’s first go-around as CEO before he was replaced by Bob Chapek in 2020. Visitors to Disney theme parks in Orlando and Anaheim, Calif., will no longer be charged to download photos of themselves on rides, the memo said. They will still have to pay for the pictures...
WDW News Today
Hybrid Disney Employees Must Return to Office, Disney Teases TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Date, La Brea Bakery Permanently Closes in Downtown Disney, & More: Daily Recap (1/9/23)
Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 9, 2023.
disneyfanatic.com
Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks
It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
Disney World, Disneyland Make Big Customer-Friendly Changes
The Disney theme parks are making guests visits more enjoyable and a little less expensive.
disneyfoodblog.com
Josh D’Amaro Comments on Critical Disney Theme Park CHANGES
Today was a HUGE day for Disney. We got news about the opening date for TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom, the return date for Happily Ever After, Park Hopping news for Disneyland, and MORE. 2023 is already shaping up to be quite the busy and transformative year, and now one Disney executive is chiming in on the recent announcements.
TikTok's Infamous Pink Sauce Is Now Available at Walmart
The mystery condiment invented by TikTok creator Chef Pii (@chef.pii), once sent ripples of intrigue, disgust, and digestive problems across the internet. But despite the initial mixed reactions, Pink Sauce is now officially being sold in Walmart. In August 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that an established food company...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Animal Kingdom & Disney Springs 1/8/23 (New MagicBand+ Designs, Sunrise Cupcake, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Ear Headband, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It’s a beautiful day and we are looking forward to spending the day here. We will be doing some shopping and trying some snacks. We also plan on stopping by Disney Springs later to see if there is anything new we can find. Adventure is out there!
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Construction on Pacific Wharf Reimagining Seemingly Yet to Begin at Disney California Adventure
Earlier today, we announced that construction had begun on the reimagining of Pacific Wharf, a small mini-land of restaurants at Disney California Adventure based on San Francisco, which is set to be reimagined to San Fransokyo, from “Big Hero 6.” After stopping by to take a look for ourselves, it seems constructions has not yet begun.
