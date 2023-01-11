ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WFAE

Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks

People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

A Maryland TikToker raised more than $140k for an 82-year-old Walmart worker

What started as an astounding act of kindness from complete strangers has paid dividends — quite literally — for two men in Maryland. Last month, Rory McCarty was hustling through his local Walmart near Cumberland, Md. He'd just run in to grab some batteries but got stuck in line. While waiting, he says he was struck by the cashier checking customers out.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WFAE

The U.S. renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word "squaw" from geographic names across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE

EPA chief Regan speaks at North Carolina King Day observance

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The drive for clean water and air for minority and low-income residents is inextricably linked to the march toward racial equality that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. championed, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan told North Carolina state employees Friday. Regan, a Goldsboro...
RALEIGH, NC




