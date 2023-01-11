Read full article on original website
Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks
People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
A Maryland TikToker raised more than $140k for an 82-year-old Walmart worker
What started as an astounding act of kindness from complete strangers has paid dividends — quite literally — for two men in Maryland. Last month, Rory McCarty was hustling through his local Walmart near Cumberland, Md. He'd just run in to grab some batteries but got stuck in line. While waiting, he says he was struck by the cashier checking customers out.
Deadly and costly storms hit California again
Lauren Sommer covers climate change for NPR's Science Desk, from the scientists on the front lines of documenting the warming climate to the way those changes are reshaping communities and ecosystems around the world.
A 4th grader in Texas is proving to be a real cabbage patch kid
Sophia Schnaibli spent a year tending to a cabbage seedling as part of a statewide competition. Her seedling grew into a 7.5 pound cabbage, which won her first place in the Texas competition.
The U.S. renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word "squaw" from geographic names across the country.
A winning ticket for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Maine
DES MOINES, Iowa — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers...
The Missouri House tightens its dress code for women, to the dismay of Democrats
Missouri's House of Representatives kicked off its new session by tightening its dress code — but only for female lawmakers, to the dismay of Democrats who slammed the measure during floor debate and on social media. Lawmakers met on Wednesday to debate changes to the House rules, as is...
EPA chief Regan speaks at North Carolina King Day observance
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The drive for clean water and air for minority and low-income residents is inextricably linked to the march toward racial equality that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. championed, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan told North Carolina state employees Friday. Regan, a Goldsboro...
Two California deputies in the same department were fatally shot just two weeks apart
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since 2003...
Parts of California, such as Santa Cruz, get a break from relentless storms
Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms. Businesses in the Santa Cruz area are using the reprieve to clean up before the next storm hits. But officials say true recovery can't begin until the last expected deluge next week. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports.
North Carolina's lack of workplace inspections is a decades-old issue
The Dilworth construction site where three men fell to their deaths on Jan. 2 had never been inspected by the North Carolina Department of Labor. That isn’t uncommon. North Carolina has about one compliance officer per county to conduct safety inspections. Many work sites are never inspected — unless there’s a tragedy.
An Iowa official's wife is charged with 52 counts of voter fraud in congressional race
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said. Kim...
California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages
Rounds of heavy rain, wind and snow are battering California once again, prompting flood alerts and power outages in several regions. The storms are expected to continue at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Flood warnings were issued across the Bay Area and Central Valley, including in...
Cooper signs executive order to ban TikTok, WeChat on state devices
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Thursday that directs state information technology officials to develop a policy within 14 days that prohibits the use of TikTok and WeChat on state devices, which include computers and mobile phones. Last month, Congress passed a spending package that included language...
Here's what we know about the classified documents found at Biden's home and office
President Biden is facing a Department of Justice investigation after his lawyers found classified documents at his Delaware residence and an office in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former Justice Department official Robert Hur to lead the DOJ probe. "This appointment underscores for the public the...
Alabama's governor issues a state of emergency for counties hit by tornadoes
Deadly storms hit Alabama before the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. A tornado caused much damage in city of Selma, which played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement.
New York orders Trump companies to pay $1.6M for tax fraud
Donald Trump's family business has been fined $1.6 million for criminal tax fraud in New York. It is the maximum penalty allowed under state rules.
GOP leaders in New York call on Rep. Santos to resign and give up his House seat
New York Republicans demanded Rep. George Santos give up his congressional seat because they say they can't trust him. NPR's A Martinez talks to Bruce Blakeman, county executive for Nassau County.
