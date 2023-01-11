Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Impatient Porsche Cayenne Driver Gets Instant Karma In Colorado Springs
We all lead busy lives and need to get stuff done to be our happiest selves. Sometimes though, it’s important to slow down and prioritize safety above productivity or a quick commute. One Porsche Cayenne driver just learned that lesson the hard way. This accident takes place in my...
Autoblog
Tesla price cuts have some recent buyers furious
In a rare move from the American EV manufacturer, Tesla announced significant price cuts across its lineup late Thursday. CEO Elon Musk famously railed against the practice of offering discounts on new vehicles in an email to Tesla employees years ago. Now he appears poised to eat those words, and some customers who accepted them as gospel took to social media overnight to voice their frustrations.
Autoblog
Five-door forbidden fruit: Suzuki Jimny gets bigger
If you’ve always wanted a Suzuki Jimny, but import laws and its small two-door body style held you back, there’s some good news. No, you cannot import a new one to the United States. Sorry to burst that bubble. The good news is that Suzuki just announced a five-door Jimny for people needing more space, at least if they live in India.
Autoblog
Porsche North America sets a delivery record in 2022
Global demand for luxury cars increased significantly in 2022. After Bentley, BMW M, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, Porsche has announced that its North American division set a new delivery record in 2022, while its global deliveries increased by 3% compared to 2021. Porsche delivered a record-breaking 70,065 cars in the...
Autoblog
Lucid's 2022 car production exceeded its lowered expectations
Lucid had lofty goals for 2022. It originally planned to build 20,000 vehicles during the year. But, due to supply chain issues and a shortage of parts, it had to revise down the target to between 12,000 and 14,000, and then again to between 6,000 and 7,000 units. Ultimately, though, Lucid ended up beating that annual guidance.
Autoblog
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
Electric cars are changing the way we shop for and purchase vehicles, and dealerships are scrambling to adapt. When Elon Musk's Tesla started selling its cars through stores rather than dealerships a decade ago, the industry was skeptical of the move. The dealership model, in which retailers buy from automakers and sell vehicles to consumers, has been protected for nearly a century by robust franchise laws. It's how you sold cars in America.
Autoblog
Refreshed Aston Martin DB11 appears in spy photos
At nearly 7 years old, the Aston Martin DB11 is starting to show its age, so it makes sense that we'd see at least an updated version like the one in these spy photos. They show a thinly disguised coupe, and the design revisions are pretty minimal, too. But they should come with some useful upgrades under the new body.
Autoblog
2023 BMW X1 will debut iDrive 9.0 minus a rotary controller
BMW began populating its model line with iDrive 8.0 two years ago in the iX and i4. Because software now defines so much of vehicle progress, BMW will drop iDrive 9.0 in just a couple of months. BMW Blog reports the brand new platform walks away from the Linux system iDrive is now built on, moving to Google's Android Automotive for better integration and quicker operation.
Autoblog
Lexus RZ Sport Concept headlines Tokyo Auto Show concept quintet
Lexus heads to this weekend's 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon and Tokyo Outdoor Show with concepts aiming to show the brand balancing sporty, rough-and-tumble, and eco-conscious with trademark luxury. The keynote speaker is the RZ Sport Concept, Lexus' new battery-electric crossover getting a heavy tune from racing driver and Lexus development engineer Masahiro Sasaki. That racing connection adds some context for the looks and an output nearly 100 horsepower greater than the RZ this is based on. The production RZ produces 308 horsepower from two motors powering the Direct4 all-wheel-drive system. The RZ Sport Concept gets 402 horses from its two motors.
Autoblog
Cadillac shows its V8-powered endurance race car's final design
Cadillac will compete head-to-head against companies like BMW, Lamborghini, and Porsche in endurance racing's new LMDh category. Its V8-powered V-LMDh racer is scheduled to make its competition debut in 2023, and the firm has now revealed the liveries that the cars will wear. Three examples of the V-LMDh will race...
Autoblog
Mazda MX-30 R-EV revives the rotary
It's really, genuinely, actually here: a new Mazda with a rotary engine. The new MX-30 R-EV plug-in hybrid has been revealed. It looks a lot like the regular one, but it swaps a fair bit of battery for a sizable gas tank. It also picks up more horsepower and a special edition model.
Autoblog
2023 Lexus RC costs a little more, makes a few little changes
The Lexus RC and RC F are finally ready to say hello to 2023. The eight-year-old coupe is still in its first generation, and the new model year car is not moving the needle much aside from two small, noticeable changes inside. Instead of the current car's two large analogue dials separated by a small digital screen, the new RC puts a new digital screen on the left, a large digital tachometer in center stage, and a small analogue speedo on the right. In the center stack, a new touchscreen infotainment display comes out from under the cowl built into the instrument panel to stand proud of the dash, tablet style. The standard screen measures eight inches across, upgradeable to 10.3 inches. Yes, there's still a trackpad just ahead of the armrest, but ... touchscreen. The last minor alterations inside are round vents by the doors instead of rectangular units, and an unnamed tweak made to the glovebox.
Autoblog
Jeep Avenger wins European Car of the Year, but you can't the brand's first EV in America
Jeep's all-electric Avenger was named European Car of the Year for 2023 at the Brussels auto show on Friday. The compact SUV is Jeep's first battery-electric model. The prize was voted by a panel of motoring journalists from about two dozen countries, per Top Gear magazine. One was Paul Horrell...
Autoblog
Future Classic: 2003-2011 Honda Element
You know, if Honda introduced the Element right now, it might actually be a hit. Think about it: Light-duty SUVs of all shapes and sizes are hugely popular. Add in even the tiniest bit of off-road cred and you've got a recipe for success. Based on the 2001 Honda Model...
