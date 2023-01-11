The Lexus RC and RC F are finally ready to say hello to 2023. The eight-year-old coupe is still in its first generation, and the new model year car is not moving the needle much aside from two small, noticeable changes inside. Instead of the current car's two large analogue dials separated by a small digital screen, the new RC puts a new digital screen on the left, a large digital tachometer in center stage, and a small analogue speedo on the right. In the center stack, a new touchscreen infotainment display comes out from under the cowl built into the instrument panel to stand proud of the dash, tablet style. The standard screen measures eight inches across, upgradeable to 10.3 inches. Yes, there's still a trackpad just ahead of the armrest, but ... touchscreen. The last minor alterations inside are round vents by the doors instead of rectangular units, and an unnamed tweak made to the glovebox.

