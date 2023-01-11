ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shakhtar, Russian clubs lose FIFA transfer rule cases at CAS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk and eight Russian soccer clubs lost their appeals Friday against FIFA emergency transfer rules that let foreign players and coaches suspend their contracts during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In separate rulings by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Ukraine's Shakhtar had its appeal...
Ronaldo left off FIFA award list headed by Messi, Mbappé

ZURICH (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the the 14-player shortlist for the annual Best FIFA Men’s Player award for the first time, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé among those selected. Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United and benched by Portugal during the World...

