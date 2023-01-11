Read full article on original website
Tennis-Nadal launches title defence as Australian Open ushers in new era
MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will kick off his Australian Open title defence on Monday with a first round test against rising Briton Jack Draper as a new era begins on the blue hardcourts of Melbourne Park.
WVNews
Shakhtar, Russian clubs lose FIFA transfer rule cases at CAS
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk and eight Russian soccer clubs lost their appeals Friday against FIFA emergency transfer rules that let foreign players and coaches suspend their contracts during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In separate rulings by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Ukraine's Shakhtar had its appeal...
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has received an honor guard welcome on a trip to the United Arab Emirates
WVNews
Ronaldo left off FIFA award list headed by Messi, Mbappé
ZURICH (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the the 14-player shortlist for the annual Best FIFA Men’s Player award for the first time, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé among those selected. Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United and benched by Portugal during the World...
