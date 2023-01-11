ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

RPD outside five city high schools after shooting last week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Next week the Rochester City Council will formally vote on whether RPD Officers will be stationed on school grounds on a more permanent basis. This is in response to last week’s shooting outside of Franklin High School. A 16-year-old would have been executed on the doorstep of the school had the attacker’s gun not jammed.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Jurors hear second day of testimony in Seth Larson murder trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jurors in the Seth Larson murder trial just finished their second day of listening to testimony. Larson is accused of killing his girlfriend Lisa Shuler last May at their Culver Road home in Irondequoit. Thursday afternoon jurors heard the grizzly details about the discovery of Shuler’s...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman hospitalized after stabbing on Lakeview Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was stabbed on Lakeview Park on Friday just after midnight. They found a woman in her 30s with at least one stab wound to her lower body. She was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to recover. Police are still searching for the suspect and working to determine what led to the stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

No one hurt in overnight Monroe Ave. shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday at the 400 block of Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street. At this point, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hit, but police say a vacant building was hit. Investigators tell us a vehicle leaving the area around the same time crashed into another car nearby.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New creative event space provides workshops and place for community to create art

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Lab: Creative Resource Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. The center is a fully equipped creative event space, founded by Jordin Pickett, to provide a private space for artists to come and create their content. Workshops on writing, engineering music, visual art, photography, anti-racist training, and more, will also be offered.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Body found in Erie Canal off Buffalo Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are working to identify a body found on Thursday afternoon in the Erie Canal off Buffalo Road in Rochester. Both Gates and Rochester police responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. The Rochester Fire Department called in a special team to raise the body out of the canal.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Victim recovering after shooting at hotel in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. A Rochester man is recovering from surgery after a shooting inside a Greece hotel. Police responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Investigators tell us he’s in guarded condition tonight and expected to survive.
GREECE, NY

