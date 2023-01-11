Read full article on original website
Brighton school district settles lawsuit with former student for $1.75 million
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Brighton Central School District has settled with a former student for $1.75 million. The lawsuit was brought under the New York State Child Victims Act by a person who went to Brighton High School in the 1980s. News10NBC reached out to the school district for...
RPD outside five city high schools after shooting last week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Next week the Rochester City Council will formally vote on whether RPD Officers will be stationed on school grounds on a more permanent basis. This is in response to last week’s shooting outside of Franklin High School. A 16-year-old would have been executed on the doorstep of the school had the attacker’s gun not jammed.
24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
UR Medicine Orthopaedics hosts surgical skills training for area high school girls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – UR Medicine Orthopaedics hosted a day-long career orientation event with hands-on surgical skills practice. Students used power tools for drilling and sawing fake bones; practiced suturing on pigs’ feet; and weaved elastic bands through knee models to practice tendon repair. UR Medicine hosts this annual...
Rochester closes some city offices on MLK Jr. Day, advertises ice-skating event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, the public library and other administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a city representative. The week of Jan. 16, refuse and recycling collection will be delayed by one day. Animal Services...
RPD investigating first homicide of the year at Lyell Avenue Burger King
UPDATE: RPD is currently investigating the first homicide of the year at the Lyell Avenue Burger King. The RPD Major Crimes Unit is on the scene. Neighbors who have lived on Lyell for decades say it’s normally quiet, but they always have their guard up. “I have grandchildren, my...
Irondequoit DMV is rescheduling all appointments after equipment failure
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The DMV branch in Irondequoit is rescheduling all appointments on Wednesday because of state equipment failure, says Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. The Irondequoit DMV is unable to process transactions and there’s no estimated time for when the issues will be fixed. All other three...
Jurors hear second day of testimony in Seth Larson murder trial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jurors in the Seth Larson murder trial just finished their second day of listening to testimony. Larson is accused of killing his girlfriend Lisa Shuler last May at their Culver Road home in Irondequoit. Thursday afternoon jurors heard the grizzly details about the discovery of Shuler’s...
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
Woman hospitalized after stabbing on Lakeview Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was stabbed on Lakeview Park on Friday just after midnight. They found a woman in her 30s with at least one stab wound to her lower body. She was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to recover. Police are still searching for the suspect and working to determine what led to the stabbing.
No one hurt in overnight Monroe Ave. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday at the 400 block of Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street. At this point, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hit, but police say a vacant building was hit. Investigators tell us a vehicle leaving the area around the same time crashed into another car nearby.
Henrietta double murder suspect previously convicted of multiple assaults
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Rajab A. Banahi, the man accused of murdering his parents inside their home in Henrietta Wednesday night, was charged with robbery and assault at the same home two years ago. The following year he was charged for assaulting an employee at Strong Hospital. According to the...
New report shows 226 officers died in the line of duty across the U.S. in 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — According to an annual report, 226 officers died in the line of duty across the country in 2022. That includes Rochester Police officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, who was ambushed and fatally shot in July. The report was released on Wednesday. This year’s total was a decrease from...
Henrietta double murder suspect has a history of violence with his family
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – If you were watching last night, we told you the man arrested for killing his mother and father was charged with robbing and assaulting his father two years ago. However, the District Attorney’s Office had to offer a lesser plea when the father refused to testify....
New creative event space provides workshops and place for community to create art
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Lab: Creative Resource Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. The center is a fully equipped creative event space, founded by Jordin Pickett, to provide a private space for artists to come and create their content. Workshops on writing, engineering music, visual art, photography, anti-racist training, and more, will also be offered.
As police search for suspect who stole car with children inside, child services investigates mother
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Rochester police are still searching for the suspect who stole a car yesterday, with two small children inside. Police are investigating not only the suspect, but also the mother who they say, left the car running as she ran into a corner store. The children who are six...
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
Section V Friday: Irondequoit Boys And Canandaigua Girls Basketball Win; Penfield Hockey Victorious
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Irondequoit Boys Basketball defeated Pittsford Sutherland, 58-52 on Friday evening. While that was happening, Canandaigua beat Webster Thomas, 43-35. In boys hockey, Penfield won 6-3 over Webster Thomas. Watch highlights of both games in the video above.
Body found in Erie Canal off Buffalo Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are working to identify a body found on Thursday afternoon in the Erie Canal off Buffalo Road in Rochester. Both Gates and Rochester police responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. The Rochester Fire Department called in a special team to raise the body out of the canal.
Victim recovering after shooting at hotel in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. A Rochester man is recovering from surgery after a shooting inside a Greece hotel. Police responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Investigators tell us he’s in guarded condition tonight and expected to survive.
