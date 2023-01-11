ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Houston Estate 'Disappointed' Over Jerrod Carmichael’s Death Joke

By Jovonne Ledet
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Host Jerrod Carmichael's joke about the death of music icon Whitney Houston didn't land well with viewers of the 2023 Golden Globes , including the late singer's sister-in-law and sole executor of her estate.

“So, we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton,” Carmichael said after a commercial break during Tuesday (January 10) night's award ceremony.

Houston, 48, died at the hotel in 2012 after drowning in a bathtub. A coroner ruled that heart disease and drug overdose contributed to her death.

Pat Houston , who manages the late singer's estate, told TMZ that Carmichael's joke about her sister-in-law's death was "in poor taste."

“The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke and felt it was in poor taste," she said in a statement, per TMZ.

According to TMZ, Whitney's estate wasn't given a heads-up about Carmichael's quip, and it is unknown whether NBC, which broadcasted the 80th annual Golden Globes, knew he was planning to mention the singer during Tuesday's broadcast.

Twitter users also condemned the comedian's joke.

"Unacceptable!! #GoldenGlobes poor taste of comedy maaan!" one social media user wrote.

"Jokes about Whitney Houston will never be funny to me. that woman was in serious pain. her death is not a laughing matter," another user said.

See more reactions to Carmicheal's joke below.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 1

