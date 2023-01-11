Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
WSVN-TV
2 people rescued after being tossed out of airboat in West Broward
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the water for two women who were on an airboat. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene in the area of mile marker 38 south of Alligator Alley, Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, two people were tossed out of...
cw34.com
Missing man from Lake Worth found
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing man out of Lake Worth has been found. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, William Diaz, 72, walked away from his home in Golf Colony Court on Jan. 12 around 8 a.m. On Jan. 13, officers with the Miami...
Fish Dying In Area HOA Lakes As Cold Weather Sets In
Vultures Circle Area Communities In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Preying On Dead Fish. Expert Speaks With Andrew Colton On WIOD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Communities across South Florida are dealing with dead fish in man-made lakes, and the cold […]
Boy, 14, struck by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A 14-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a bad crash in Fort Lauderdale. Police said in a written statement that police were called to NW 13th Street and NW 8th Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a child struck.The boy had been riding a scooter at the time of the crash, authorities said. CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh talked with a witness on the scene -- and why she feels speed bumps are not enough.A witness, who did not want to show her face, told CBS4 she ran over to help."And when I...
WSVN-TV
At least 4 drivers run over exposed manhole cover in Miami Gardens, causing blowouts
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least four drivers encountered tire trouble along a busy Miami Gardens roadway. The motorists had to pull over after their tires went flat along Northwest 27th Avenue, near 211th Street, Friday night. The drivers said the blowouts happened after they ran over an exposed...
Click10.com
2 injured in Hialeah construction accident
HIALEAH, Fla. – Two men were injured Thursday after they fell from a lift at a construction site, Hialeah Fire Rescue officials confirmed. The incident occurred at 3890 W. 18th Ave. A spokesperson for the fire department told Local 10 News that an 18-year-old man and a 30-year-old man...
cw34.com
Quack Quack: Duck rescue in Boca Raton
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A family of ducks was reunited on Friday in Boca Raton. On Jan. 13, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units conducted the first duck rescue of 2023. The ducklings fell through a drain gate that was spot welded in place. Units used the...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
Road Rage Shooter Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Opening Fire on Sawgrass Expressway
A man arrested after firing his gun after a road rage incident was sentenced on Friday. Brandon Beever, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, received three years in prison for opening fire at another driver during a road rage incident on the Sawgrass Expressway. According to victim Bill Fyfe, 63, of Coconut...
WSVN-TV
2 construction workers transported to hospital after falling from lift in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two construction workers were injured on the job. The incident happened in the area of West 18th Avenue, Thursday morning. According to police, the workers fell 25 feet from a lift while working. Both workers were airlifted to the hospital conscious and alert. The incident remains...
WSVN-TV
Police conducting death investigation in Lauderhill after body found in canal
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a canal. Lauderhill Police arrived to the scene in the canal behind 1280 NW 43rd Ave., Friday. According to officials, a resident at the Park South Apartments found the body floating behind their building.
WSVN-TV
2 MDPD officers hospitalized after crash off Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade brings down FDOT pole
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash near the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade. MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash under a Turnpike overpass along Quail...
AOL Corp
Veggie mold. Grease dripping off the ceiling. Vermin. Miami to Palm Beach restaurant yuck
Mold on food and “objectionable odors” run throughout this week’s Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants that failed state inspection. PLEASE READ BEFORE YOU ASK: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after burglars try to break into South Miami home using boulders, steal Mercedes; at least 4 at large
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man days after several people were caught on camera attempting to break into a South Miami home using boulders. Surveillance video captured two subjects trying to enter a house through the garage in the area of Southwest 87th Street and 58th Avenue, early Saturday morning.
Click10.com
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
WSVN-TV
Referee sucker punched during soccer match at SW Miami-Dade park shares ordeal
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A referee is opening up and sharing his story days after he and another referee were roughed up at a soccer game in Southwest Miami-Dade. Speaking through a translator Friday, Julian Barrientos provided a play-by-play of Sunday evening’s melee during the last game he officiated at Kendall Soccer Park, located in the area of Southwest 80th Street and 127th Avenue.
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
WSVN-TV
2 people hospitalized following rollover crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash, which caused one vehicle to roll over, sent two people to the hospital. Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash on Palm Avenue just south of Taft Street, Thursday morning. Two people were inside the overturned...
WSVN-TV
Police: Coral Springs mother left 2 boys home alone to go to bar
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother in Coral Springs has been accused of child neglect after, police said, she left her two young sons home alone for five hours. According to Coral Springs Police, Tykyera Dexter left the children, ages 5 and 8, by themselves inside their unit at The Barrington Club apartments, located along the 10700 block of West Sample Road, Saturday night.
Comments / 0