Arresting deputy claims Syracuse Police officer ‘interrupted’ attempts to test sister for DWI
WKTV
Suspect in homicide on Eagle Street in Utica charged with manslaughter
German Flatts crash claims life of Ilion woman
A 29-year-old Ilion woman died Thursday evening after police say she walked in front of a car on State Route 28 in German Flatts.
How long was your hospital emergency room wait? syracuse.com wants to hear about it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hospital emergency rooms are often gridlocked because of a shortage of nurses and staffed beds. Long waits are commonplace for patients seeking ER care. Some people who need to be admitted sometimes spend days in ERs waiting for beds to become available elsewhere in the hospital.
Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
Onondaga County reports 25 opioid overdoses within 24 hours
WKTV
Vernon man charged following domestic dispute
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County reports 25 fentanyl-related overdoses in last 24 hours
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
AMR worker under investigation as well as Syracuse officer after woman’s DWI arrest
informnny.com
Second arrest made in Sunset Ave. murder case
informnny.com
Couple angry after puppy bought from Watertown’s The Pet Zone falls severely ill
iheart.com
Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge
Bridgeport woman says car vandalized, broken into twice in 2 weeks
UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street
WKTV
Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument
Second person — a 17-year-old — charged in North Side murder, police say
WKTV
Oriskany woman charged with assault following stabbing
