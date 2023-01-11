Read full article on original website
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are Waiting
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
"Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee"- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To Visit
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, Alabama
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for January 08, 2023
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard released from prison. Hubbard was sentenced after a jury convicted him of violating state ethics law for using his public office for personal gain. Read more here. MONDAY, JANUARY 9. Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community. The victims were identified as...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham opens warming station ahead of forecasted low temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station for the public on Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14. The city said those needing warm shelter can come to the...
ABC 33/40 News
Phones stolen in smash-and-grab at Apple Store in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab theft that happened at The Summit Friday. Police said the incident happened at the Apple Store around 10:30 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and learned at least three males entered the store with masks on and...
ABC 33/40 News
State, local superintendents weigh-in on school transparency with parents
The code of Alabama requires school employees to report threats to law enforcement. Each school district also has its own code of conduct which determines when law enforcement must be called in following an incident at a school. But what about transparency with parents?. During this school year, school districts...
ABC 33/40 News
Community reacts after radar-confirmed tornado touches down in Winston County
The National Weather Service in Birmingham warned of a radar-confirmed tornado moving to the northeast in Winston County. Around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, people in the polygon were urged to take shelter immediately. Driving through Winston County, starting in Delmar, damage could be seen along many roads. There were power lines...
ABC 33/40 News
Short-term rental ordinance under consideration in Oxford after months of talks
Oxford City Council members were presented with an ordinance to regulate short-term rental properties within the city's limits. In September 2022, city leaders were made aware that some short-term rentals were reportedly operating without business licenses and violated zoning laws. "They do have a place in the City of Oxford....
ABC 33/40 News
Crews respond to restaurant fire on Valleydale Road near Pelham
A portion of Valleydale Road on the Pelham-Hoover line was shut down Friday morning as crews worked to put out a fire. The Pelham Fire Department said the fire began at the Ooka Chinese & Japanese Restaurant on the corner of Valleydale Road and Highway 31. Traffic was backed up...
ABC 33/40 News
Crash closes interstate in Tuscaloosa County
A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Northbound lanes of I-59 near mile marker 71 in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened just before 7:00 A.M. Traffic was detoured at exit 71B onto I-359. The interstate reopened to traffic just before Noon.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman dead after shooting, vehicle crashes into Birmingham apartment building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman died after a shooting in Birmingham Friday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened in the 800 Block of 1st Street West. Police said the woman, identified as 33-year-old Jasmine Clevette Price, was driving a car and was shot. The vehicle...
ABC 33/40 News
Human remains found inside vehicle in ravine in Bessemer now identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Human remains were found inside a vehicle in a ravine just off Lock 17 Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bessemer Police Department. Police said a contractor who was installing utility poles discovered the vehicle at the bottom of the ravine. Police said the...
ABC 33/40 News
Three Alabama players selected in NWSL Draft
After a historic 2022 season for the Alabama Women's Soccer team, the program continues to make strides and set new marks for itself during the offseason. During the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday night, the Crimson Tide saw three of its players selected including a top-five pick. Alabama, who made...
ABC 33/40 News
Man arrested after Dora police officer injured during pursuit
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Dora police officer suffered minor injuries during the pursuit of a vehicle in Walker County Wednesday. The Parrish Police department said one of its officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova Highway. The vehicle stopped briefly, and police said two females got out of the vehicle.
ABC 33/40 News
Late FTs help Samford complete comeback, stay unbeaten in conference play
Samford trailed by as many as 19 points during the second half of Saturday's game against Chattanooga at Pete Hanna Center as the Bulldogs seemed destined for their first conference loss of the season. But shots finally started falling for the hosts and that deficit was completely erased when Jermaine Marshall tied the game on a dunk with just under six minutes to go in the game.
