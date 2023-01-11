Samford trailed by as many as 19 points during the second half of Saturday's game against Chattanooga at Pete Hanna Center as the Bulldogs seemed destined for their first conference loss of the season. But shots finally started falling for the hosts and that deficit was completely erased when Jermaine Marshall tied the game on a dunk with just under six minutes to go in the game.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO