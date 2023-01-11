Read full article on original website
The Robesonian
Custodian praised for commitment to school, students
LUMBERTON — Edward Brown returns to Rowland-Norment Elementary School each day as he has for more than two decades with a positive attitude and the mission to make a difference in the lives of students and staff members at the school. Brown is the head custodian at the school,...
Up and Coming Weekly
Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
foxwilmington.com
You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New...
rew-online.com
Olive Tree Affordable Housing Enters Into North Carolina Market With The Acquisition Of Multifamily Community in Wilmington
Olive Tree Affordable Housing,the affordable housing affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a mission driven private investment company with a focus on real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit, affordable multifamily community located at 1519 Lake Branch Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. With equity provided by the American South Fund Management Team, Olive Tree has announced a capital improvement program that is slated to begin in Q2 2023 to enhance the quality of life for residents.
Public forum set for Jan. 18 in naming of Red Springs High School’s Football Stadium
RED SPRINGS — Members of the public are invited to a forum to comment on the naming of the Red Springs High School Football Stadium in h
borderbelt.org
Housing plan could ease shortage in Scotland County – and help a neglected neighborhood
An ambitious plan to create more affordable housing in Scotland County could help low-income residents and revitalize a languishing neighborhood. Scotland County commissioners are in talks to potentially donate 14 acres of land in north Laurinburg to Southeastern Community Action Partnership. The nonprofit, known as SCAP, must have the land...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards. The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington. The FaithAction ID...
whqr.org
Bump stocks, separation of powers, Columbus County politics, and the $1.25 billion community endowment
On this episode, we’ve got a full slate of issues. First up, the courts’ handling of bump stocks and the separation of powers. Then, the latest from Columbus County, where the Republican party is threatening to attempt to remove District Attorney Jon David. Plus, some thoughts on troubling flaws baked into the $1.25 billion New Hanover Community Endowment.
WMBF
Robeson County schools require CPR certification for coaches, athletic trainers in wake of Damar Hamlin’s collapse
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - In the wake of Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s mid-game cardiac arrest, Public Schools of Robeson County is taking action to ensure the safety of its student-athletes. The scary moment televised national-wide allowed millions to witness Hamlin collapse on the field and the...
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
Patterson to become Robeson County AD
LUMBERTON — Glenn Patterson Sr. has held every role imaginable within Robeson County athletics, as an athlete, a JV coach, a varsity coa
foxwilmington.com
NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements will be constructed in Pender and Onslow counties. According to the announcement, the bridge over Crooked Run on N.C. 11 in Pender Co. will be replaced by S & C Construction...
City of Lumberton given clean audit report
LUMBERTON — The City of Lumberton’s finances received a clean report Wednesday as the accounting firm of Thompson, Price, Scott, A
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant accused of assaulting person with a disability
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability. Brittany Nicole McKoy is charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Authorities took McKoy to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was released on...
whqr.org
City of Wilmington to purchase former Salvation Army store property
The purchase price is $4.8 million, which the city said is market value. The city also approved an additional budget of $10,000 for any unexpected costs, $7,500 for closing costs, and $27,000 to fund maintenance during the rest of the fiscal year. The Salvation Army bought the site from the...
Robeson Planetarium reopens to public Feb. 10
LUMBERTON — The Robeson Planetarium is reopening its doors to the public on Feb. 10. The program is all about NASA’s Pe
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual MLK parade returns to Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Keeping Doctor Martin Luther King Jr’s dream alive. That’s what many across the US, and right here in Southeastern North Carolina will be trying to do over the next few days. In the Port City, crowds will gather in Downtown Wilmington on Monday to...
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
7 sworn to Lumbee Tribal Council
PEMBROKE — Four new members will sit among the Lumbee Tribal Council following Thursday’s inauguration ceremony. Newly-
Up and Coming Weekly
Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student
A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
