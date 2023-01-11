ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WYTV.com

Ohio part of massive DEA fentanyl seizure

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – Across the U.S., over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in 2022. Laboratory estimates show the drugs represent more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl. In Ohio, Michigan, and Northern Kentucky, the DEA seized...
OHIO STATE
Detroit News

Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin

Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Drug bust suspects fight KDPS officers but quickly taken into custody

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested three people Thursday night, January 12 during a narcotics bust. The incident took place near Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood in the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue. According to KDPS, the arrests got underway when a Sergeant observed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Zack Love

A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth

A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
GAYLORD, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

GRPD: Carjacking leads to chase before arrests

Grand Rapids Police Department Capt. Cathy Williams describes an armed carjacking, police chase, crash and ultimately arrests. (Jan. 12, 2023) Grand Rapids Police Department Capt. Cathy Williams describes an armed carjacking, police chase, crash and ultimately arrests. (Jan. 12, 2023) 7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding. Seven affordable...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

2 teens arrested following Battle Creek break-ins

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two juveniles are in custody following a number of break-ins in Battle Creek. The city says officers were patrolling the downtown area after multiple complaints of suspicious overnight activity were filed. Smart cameras notified police that someone was inside the Battle Creek Tower or Hinman...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
WOOD

FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen

A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids Wednesday with “sextortion” of a Michigan minor, according to federal attorneys. (Jan. 11, 2023) FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen. A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

