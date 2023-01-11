Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Best Places To Eat In Grand Rapids MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... A SummaryNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Entrepreneur And Living in Grand RapidsNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WYTV.com
Ohio part of massive DEA fentanyl seizure
DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – Across the U.S., over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in 2022. Laboratory estimates show the drugs represent more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl. In Ohio, Michigan, and Northern Kentucky, the DEA seized...
Detroit News
Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin
Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
Michigan Mother Accused Of 'Catfishing' Teen Daughter Headed To Court
The mother was arrested back in December.
Fox17
1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
wkzo.com
Drug bust suspects fight KDPS officers but quickly taken into custody
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested three people Thursday night, January 12 during a narcotics bust. The incident took place near Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood in the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue. According to KDPS, the arrests got underway when a Sergeant observed...
wkzo.com
Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth
A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Three Kalamazoo residents arrested for narcotics
Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested for narcotics on Thursday. A sergeant observed narcotics activities occurring in the 900 block of north Westnedge Avenue.
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
WOOD
GRPD: Carjacking leads to chase before arrests
Grand Rapids Police Department Capt. Cathy Williams describes an armed carjacking, police chase, crash and ultimately arrests. (Jan. 12, 2023) Grand Rapids Police Department Capt. Cathy Williams describes an armed carjacking, police chase, crash and ultimately arrests. (Jan. 12, 2023) 7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding. Seven affordable...
Fox17
2 teens arrested following Battle Creek break-ins
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two juveniles are in custody following a number of break-ins in Battle Creek. The city says officers were patrolling the downtown area after multiple complaints of suspicious overnight activity were filed. Smart cameras notified police that someone was inside the Battle Creek Tower or Hinman...
Fox17
Police chief details west side GR carjacking, seeking kidnapping charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday during rush hour, Grand Rapids's west side was flooded with police officers. That's because at around 4 p.m., at the corner of Quarry and Webster on GR's northwest side, two teenage women were held at gunpoint and carjacked by four teenage boys. “This is...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ from 11-year-old in Michigan sends deputies to school: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
‘Hard, but we got them’: Family cares for missing woman’s 8 children
As searches continue in Kalamazoo County for a missing mom, her eight children are staying with relatives struggling to not only protect them but also to clothe and feed them.
WOOD
FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen
A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids Wednesday with “sextortion” of a Michigan minor, according to federal attorneys. (Jan. 11, 2023) FL man charged with ‘sextortion’ of Michigan teen. A Florida man was charged in the federal court in Grand Rapids...
Emergency responders clear crash on US-127
An early morning crash involving multiple cars and a semi truck shut down US-127 on Saturday morning.
Comments / 3