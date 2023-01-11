ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

WKRN

Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis

The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $2.325M Home in Nashville, TN is The Perfect Blend of High End Quality and Comfortable Space for Entertaining Family

The Home in Nashville is a Gorgeous newer construction designed by P. Shea and built by Craftsman Residential, now available for sale. This home located at 4411B Soper Ave, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 4,561 square feet of living spaces. Call Hagan Stone – Parks Realty – (Phone: (615) 392-1418) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro cold weather shelter opening Saturday night

Metro's Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will be open from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday because temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees in the Nashville area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tree falls on ambulance during storms

The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
travelawaits.com

In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double

The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Nurse strike ends in NYC

FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport …. In a matter of seconds, airports across the country were brought to a halt Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop. According to the FAA, a computer system malfunction grounded all flights.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police operation south of downtown Nashville

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home.
NASHVILLE, TN
Madoc

Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee

Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell Road

An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Coldest night of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Record economic activity for New Year's Eve in Nashville

Not only did Nashville break an attendance record with its New Year's Eve celebration, but the city is also reporting record economic activity.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home.
NASHVILLE, TN

