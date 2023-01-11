ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Outstanding iconic, genius guitar player’ Jeff Beck dead at 78

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Shutterstock

(LOOTPRESS) – English rock musician and acclaimed innovator of electric guitar Jeff Beck passed away Tuesday.

The guitarist, known for his solo work, as well as his work with the Yardbirds, Jeff Beck Group, and his many musical collaborations, became one of the most influential guitarists in popular music throughout the course of his career.

His passing was reported Wednesday evening via Beck’s own Twitter account @JeffBeckMusic.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” read the statement.

The unfortunate development is reported to have followed a sudden contracting of bacterial meningitis by the guitarist.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the statement continues. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck’s influence in the world of music has been immense, and the guitarist has worked with a seemingly endless list of who’s-who names in rock including Jimmy Page, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Brian Wilson, and recently, Ozzy Osbourne, contributing to the latest solo album from the latter, Patient Number 9.

Several popular musicians have expressed their condolences upon the news of Beck’s passing, including Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi who wrote,

“I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff – Tony.”

KISS bassist and singer Gene Simmons expressed his sadness at the passing of the musical giant Wednesday as well.

“Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed,” wrote Simmons. “No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold the greatness. RIP.”

KISS guitarist and vocalist Paul Stanley likewise expressed his surprise at the development writing,

“WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.”

