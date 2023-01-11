Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With UpdatesZack LoveNashville, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Murfreesboro man charged after deadly shooting on Bell Road, Metro Police say
A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Saturday morning's deadly "road rage-related" shooting along Bell Road, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
Man arrested after deadly shooting on Bell Road
22-year-old Caleb Harney of Murfreesboro is charged with criminal homicide in what police say was a road rage-related shooting Saturday morning on Bell Road.
Student in jail a second time after making threats against school, Nashville police say
A High Road Academy alternative charter school student was arrested Friday morning after police said he made a second round of threats against the school.
Man charged with threatening guard with knife
TBI, Lebanon Police issue Silver Alert for missing man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lebanon Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.
Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
Clarksville stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with police
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man wanted by authorities for allegedly stabbing someone in Clarksville is in custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon. Marshall Reed, 37, was charged with aggravated assault. Reed is accused of stabbing someone Dec. 22 on Avalon Street. Police surrounded a home on Chateauroux Drive...
Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home
Police investigating deadly shooting in Madison
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Madison Wednesday evening.
4 teens arrested after drug deal goes bad in Hendersonville
Four teenagers are now locked up after an alleged drug deal went bad in Hendersonville.
1 critically injured in Madison shooting
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Madison.
Clarksville officers arrest man on assault warrant after negotiations, police perimeter
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville officers have arrested a man for aggravated assault after police reported they were negotiating with the suspect under a police perimeter. Marshall Reed, 37, was taken into custody around 2:30 on Thursday without any issues, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. Reed has an aggravated...
Tree falls on ambulance during storms
Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of teen in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in South Nashville.
UPDATE: Police arrest Christmas week stabbing suspect after surrounding home off Dover Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Agents bust Mid-South fraud ring in Sumner County
An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF).
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
Shelbyville family survives massive fire
An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive. An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
Police searching for Green Hills carjacking suspects
Metro police are searching those involved in an October carjacking.
