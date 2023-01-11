ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Colorado spot ranked among 'most miserable' cities in US

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: chapin31 (iStock).

A publication called 24/7 Wall St. recently released a list of the 'most miserable' cities in America "according to residents", basing their ranking on Sharecare's Community Well-Being Index. Considering 383 metro areas, one Colorado spot made the cut to be included.

Ranking 34th on the list of 50 was Pueblo, which was also deemed the 'worst place to live' in Colorado in another article by the same publication. The publication noted a median home value of $141,000 in Pueblo, under the state median of $343,300, and a poverty rate of 23.5 percent, above a statewide number of 10.3 percent.

While Pueblo tends to be a target when it comes to online rankings, there are plenty of reasons to love Pueblo, including the low cost of living and a budding downtown scene. Plus, this southern Colorado spot is close to some pretty great outdoor recreation in the form of a massive lake and it's less than an hour away from the booming city of Colorado Springs.

The 'most miserable' city nationwide was reported to be Pine Bluff, Arkansas, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

See the full list of 50 'most miserable' cities here.

Comments / 35

Jim Adams
3d ago

I live in Pueblo, and all of your comments at BS. I was born and raised in Denver and go there a lot because of family, and I am more affraied in Denver than Pueblo. I do business in Colorado Springs and have lived there for quite a while, and unfortunately, it has become a little Denver. With the current imposter running our country and the lack of enforcement of our laws, every city today has areas you don't go to at night. Pueblo has the same. I personally am happy we are on the list as it might keep the California and Texans from moving here, we have enough transplants in Colorado now, and they are ruining our beautiful State.

Reply
20
default-avatar
pebblesmca
2d ago

Southern Colorado, including Pueblo, is a hidden gem. Fewer people than northern Colorado makes for a better standard of living. I went for a hike on Labor Day weekend and didn't see a soul. Try to do that in Denver. Yes. Keep telling people Pueblo sucks. I'm all for them living somewhere else.

Reply(1)
6
Mary Christine Newell
3d ago

Born and raised in Pueblo and lived in 3 different states but there is no place like home so to each is own.

Reply
7
 

