Colorado spot ranked among 'most miserable' cities in US

Photo Credit: chapin31 (iStock).

A publication called 24/7 Wall St. recently released a list of the 'most miserable' cities in America "according to residents", basing their ranking on Sharecare's Community Well-Being Index. Considering 383 metro areas, one Colorado spot made the cut to be included.

Ranking 34th on the list of 50 was Pueblo, which was also deemed the 'worst place to live' in Colorado in another article by the same publication. The publication noted a median home value of $141,000 in Pueblo, under the state median of $343,300, and a poverty rate of 23.5 percent, above a statewide number of 10.3 percent.

While Pueblo tends to be a target when it comes to online rankings, there are plenty of reasons to love Pueblo, including the low cost of living and a budding downtown scene. Plus, this southern Colorado spot is close to some pretty great outdoor recreation in the form of a massive lake and it's less than an hour away from the booming city of Colorado Springs.

The 'most miserable' city nationwide was reported to be Pine Bluff, Arkansas, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

See the full list of 50 'most miserable' cities here.