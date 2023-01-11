Read full article on original website
Indiana Furniture launches gleeming healthcare-focused seating line
JASPER, Ind. – Indiana Furniture has begun taking orders for a new healthcare-focused seating line, Gleem+, as well as for enhancements to its Natta and Canvas Reception series. These additions provide enhanced flexibility and functionality to better accommodate today’s health-care working and patient spaces. Inspired by Indiana Furniture’s...
Matt Kenton named COO at Nova USA Wood Products
PORTLAND, Ore. – Matt Kenton has been named the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. Kenton is responsible for overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations, sales initiatives, hiring processes, and new business efforts as well as establishing...
The Container Store debuts Custom Spaces
Last fall The Container Store announced the rebranding of The Container Store Custom Closets to The Container Store Custom Spaces. The new branding focuses on three areas of the home: Closet Spaces, Living Spaces and Garage Spaces. “The Container Store Custom Spaces is simple, easy to understand, and focuses more...
Interfor latest company to cut lumber production
The softwood lumber industry is continuing to cut back with production as Interfor Corp., one of North America's largest lumber producers, became the latest company to announce that it was curtaining production. Interfor says it will reduce lumber production by at least eight percent of capacity in the first quarter...
Peak North America creating 175 jobs with new Alabama facility
MOBILE, Ala. — Peak North America USA, a provider of construction and steel fabrication solutions for the wood products industry, plans to invest $24 million to open an Alabama facility in Mobile County’s Irvington community that will provide equipment and services to the wood products industry. The project...
EGGER’s acquires wood recycling facility
LEXINGTON, N.C. — EGGER Group, a global leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials, has acquired the business and assets of Novem Industries, Inc., a wood recycling facility located in Charlotte, N.C. The acquisition, via EGGER’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Timberpak, LLC, is expected to enhance the mission of EGGER Wood...
