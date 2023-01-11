ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

darientimes.com

Man in stable condition at Saint Francis Hospital after shooting, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Local police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday evening. Officers responded to Saint Francis Hospital around 5:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, public information officer for the Hartford Police Department. The victim, identified as a man in his 20s, had been shot once, Boisvert said. He allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators.
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Middletown man sentenced to 57 years in Hartford teacher's murder

MIDDLETOWN — A local man has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the murder of a Hartford teacher at her home in Middletown four years ago, state officials said. In November, a state jury convicted 39-year-old Cornel Myers of murder in the 2018 slaying of Danielle Fasciocco, a fifth-grade teacher at the Betances STEM Magnet School in Hartford. Myers was sentenced Friday by Superior Court Judge Vernon D. Oliver in Middletown, the state Division of Criminal Justice said in a news release.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

#Ansonia CT–On January 11, 2023, Daycus Bailey, age 40 of New Haven, was arrested by warrant for his involvement in the December 29, 2022 shooting on Bridge Street in Ansonia. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to recover the handgun believed to be used by Bailey in the shooting along with other evidence linked to Bailey and the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, detectives are working to identify the other suspect who fired shots during the incident.
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery

Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Suspect ID’d in East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified the suspect in a domestic incident that led to a shooting on Wednesday on Lafayette Avenue. Luis Toro-Vargas was charged with attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree threatening, and third-degree criminal mischief. Officers were dispatched...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham

A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
DURHAM, CT
darientimes.com

Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

