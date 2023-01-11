Read full article on original website
Man in stable condition at Saint Francis Hospital after shooting, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Local police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday evening. Officers responded to Saint Francis Hospital around 5:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, public information officer for the Hartford Police Department. The victim, identified as a man in his 20s, had been shot once, Boisvert said. He allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators.
NBC Connecticut
West Hartford Police Look for Car Allegedly Connected to Deadly Hit-and-Run
darientimes.com
Video shows Bristol cop shooting carjacker as he stole police car, official says
West Hartford police are asking for the public's help finding an SUV believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in December.
Middletown man sentenced to 57 years in Hartford teacher's murder
MIDDLETOWN — A local man has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the murder of a Hartford teacher at her home in Middletown four years ago, state officials said. In November, a state jury convicted 39-year-old Cornel Myers of murder in the 2018 slaying of Danielle Fasciocco, a fifth-grade teacher at the Betances STEM Magnet School in Hartford. Myers was sentenced Friday by Superior Court Judge Vernon D. Oliver in Middletown, the state Division of Criminal Justice said in a news release.
Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest
#Ansonia CT–On January 11, 2023, Daycus Bailey, age 40 of New Haven, was arrested by warrant for his involvement in the December 29, 2022 shooting on Bridge Street in Ansonia. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to recover the handgun believed to be used by Bailey in the shooting along with other evidence linked to Bailey and the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, detectives are working to identify the other suspect who fired shots during the incident.
Body cam video shows officer shooting suspect who allegedly stole Bristol police cruiser, crashed it into diner
Teen boys arrested after crime spree spanning two towns ends in stolen car crashing, Waterbury police say
WATERBURY — Two teenage boys were arrested Thursday afternoon after they fled police in a stolen SUV earlier involved in an attempted carjacking and a shooting incident, according to local police. Officers located a black 2015 Honda CR-V occupied by the two boys, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, near...
Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony
Mubarak Soulemane led police on a high-speed chase in 2020 from Norwalk to West Haven, where a state trooper, who was later arrested and charged with manslaughter, shot the teen to death.
East Hartford woman said she was shot after leaving suspect
EAST HARTFORD — The woman who was shot Wednesday in a domestic violence incident in a home on Lafayette Avenue told police before going into surgery at Hartford Hospital that she and the shooting suspect had been living apart for three days, and he had called her to come gather belongings.
Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery
Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
Waterbury, CT police officer fired for conduct with woman when directing traffic
A Waterbury, Connecticut police officer has been fired for his conduct with a woman while directing traffic last month during a traffic stop.
Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police
Suspect ID’d in East Hartford shooting
Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham
A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Suspect charged with firing at West Haven police
A man is under arrest after West Haven police say he fired shots at an undercover police vehicle Tuesday. Police officials say members of the department’s street crime unit were positioned at Gilbert and Hinman Streets.
Man sentenced to 57 years in prison for violent murder of Middletown woman
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown man was convicted in the horrific murder of a 29-year-old woman on Friday. The Department of Justice announced Friday Cornel Myers, 39, has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the violent murder of a woman he was dating in September 2018. According to evidence presented in trial, […]
