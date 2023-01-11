England produce strong finish to win series-opener against Jamaica

England's Helen Housby and Malysha Kelly of Jamaica in action at the AO Arena.

England’s netball team produced a stunning fourth-quarter display to beat Jamaica 73-52 in Manchester in the opening match of their series. The Vitality Roses were trailing by three points at half-time after a bright start from the Commonwealth Games silver medallists, but Jess Thirlby’s side pulled back after the break.

The two sides will meet again at the Copper Box in London on Saturday and Sunday to complete a three-match series.

Jamaica dominated the opening quarter, with their captain and goal shooter, Jhaniele Fowler, putting in an impressive display to give her side a six-point lead in the first quarter.

England began to creep back into the game in the second quarter, building up momentum and moving well, but Jamaica held firm to go into half-time with a 34-31 lead.

Some solid defence from the centre Jade Clarke helped Jo Harten put the hosts in front after the break and in a tightly contested third quarter England edged ahead 49-47.

The Vitality Roses then stormed ahead in the fourth quarter, reducing Jamaica to just five goals, as they secured a comprehensive victory.