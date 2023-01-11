ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman’s frantic 911 call from flooded car leads cops to her body, California police say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A woman called 911 to report water rising inside her car on a flooded Forestville road before the line disconnected, California sheriff’s officials reported.

Dispatchers were unable to reconnect with the woman after the call at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies and firefighters searched for the car along Trenton-Healdsburg Road with boats and a helicopter until dark without success, the release said.

The search resumed at dawn Wednesday, Jan 11, and searchers found a car underwater about 100 yards off the road before 8 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.

A diver found the woman’s body inside the car, the release said. Searchers removed her body and she was identified as Daphne Fontino, 43, of Ukiah.

“The Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to victim’s family and friends during this challenging time,” the release said.

Forestville is a community of about 3,800 people about 70 miles north of San Francisco.

