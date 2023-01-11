ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Google Meet gets more expressive with in-meeting reactions, 360-degree backgrounds

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdJVq_0kBWUtEh00

What you need to know

  • Google is updating Meet with new features as it completes its transition with Duo.
  • Google Meet is gaining new in-meeting reactions on mobile devices and the web.
  • Users on iOS and Android will be able to add 360° backgrounds for a more immersive experience.

Google has announced a few new features coming to Meet, along with an update on the transition between the old Meet and the new combined app.

The company revealed on Wednesday that it is bringing a series of emoji reactions to the in-meeting experience. This will give users a way to silently express themselves during a meeting, using the following emoji:  💖👍🎉👏😂😮😢🤔👎. Google says these reactions "burst based on engagement, creating more emphasis when several people use the same emoji in succession." You'll also be able to select from different skin tones.

These will be available on mobile phones, the web, and Meet hardware devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ammU_0kBWUtEh00

(Image credit: Google)

In addition to reactions, Google Meet is also gaining new immersive 360° backgrounds on Android phones and iOS devices. The first new background to be made available will be the beach, which will shift as you move around by using your phone's gyroscope. Other backgrounds coming will include an oasis, sky city, and mountain temple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKQJN_0kBWUtEh00

(Image credit: Google)

The new emoji reactions start rolling out today, and users should start noticing them arrive throughout the month. The new 360° backgrounds should start appearing in the coming weeks, although Google says it will provide more information upon release.

In addition to these new features, Google has highlighted its efforts to transition users away from the old Meet app following the completion of its Meet/Duo upgrade, which began last year . Some of you may notice the old app is still on your phone unless you've uninstalled it.

Those using the old version will receive prompts to switch to the new Meet app starting January 17, although it appears you'll still be able to use it for now. However, users won't be able to avoid the upgrade for very long, as it will be required in the coming months.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity

A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
Engadget

Lenovo's 14.5-inch Tab Extreme is a giant laptop-replacing tablet

It took a year, but Lenovo now has an answer to Samsung's gigantic Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The company has unveiled a 14.5-inch Tab Extreme that's pitched as much as a laptop replacement as it is an extra-large Android media tablet. The 3,000 x 1,876, 120Hz OLED display theoretically makes it a treat for both movie viewing and productivity, and there's even a Magic Keyboard-style add-on (included as standard in some markets) to convert it into a productivity machine. A bundled stylus tucks into the stand.
KGET 17

Tech products that got the most buzz at CES 2023

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Victrola, Lenovo, Ring and more boast new products worth checking out. CES is an annual event where major brands gather to share their newest tech innovations. This year, we’ve seen big news from Lenovo, Razer, Ring, Alienware and more. Although many of these newly announced products aren’t available yet, there are numerous gadgets you can pick up ahead of their release to prepare yourself. Keep an eye on the announcements if you’re interested in the latest tech advancements.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Android Police

Microsoft's next Surface Duo could ditch the dual-screen setup for something better

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo lineup of smartphones have not met with much success. The original Surface Duo was a novel concept, let down by its old hardware and poor software experience. Microsoft made some amends with the Surface Duo 2 in 2021, but the buggy software and the clunky form factor made it hard to justify the phone's $1,500 price tag. Despite the Surface Duo finding limited takers, the Redmond-headquartered company has not given up on the lineup. A new report suggests the company is making some major changes for its next Surface phone.
Android Headlines

Motorola launches the Moto G Play 2023

Motorola has a foothold in the premium smartphone market, but its bread and butter is the mid-range sector. The Lenovo-owned company just launched the latest addition to its popular Moto G series. The Moto G Play 2023 just launched today, and you might to look into this device. This phone...
TrustedReviews

Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts

CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
Trusted Reviews

Intel launches 13th Generation processors for laptops

Intel has unveiled its 13th Generation of Intel Core processors for laptops, which will use the same architecture found inside the latest Raptor Lake desktop chips. The laptop variants of Intel’s new processor family will be split up into four categories at launch: HX, H-Series, P-Series and U-Series. Intel...
CBS News

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
Engadget

The Morning After: Microsoft's VALL-E AI can replicate a voice from a three-second sample

Microsoft’s latest research in text-to-speech AI centers on a new AI model, VALL-E. While there are already multiple services that can create copies of your voice, they usually demand substantial input. Microsoft claims its model can simulate someone's voice from just a three-second audio sample. The speech can match both the timbre and emotional tone of the speaker – even the acoustics of a room. It could one day be used for customized or high-end text-to-speech applications, but like deepfakes, there are risks of misuse.
CNET

Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot

Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Phone Arena

The TCL Tab 8 LE will become T-Mobile's most affordable 4G LTE tablet tomorrow

When TCL announced (with relatively little fanfare) at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show last week that its latest ultra-affordable tablet would go on sale "later this month", we didn't (necessarily) expect that to happen quite so soon. But the TCL Tab 8 LE has just been officially confirmed for a...
Surprise Independent

4 top home tech trends and innovations from CES 2023

(BPT) - If you love being up to date on the latest home innovations, you can’t do better than the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each January. Viewing the highlights from CES lets you explore the newest technology to entertain you and your family or make household chores that much easier. For tech-savvy consumers and anyone seeking great new solutions in home technology, this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
Android Central

Android Central

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy