ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Community crime fighters create memorial with homicide victims of 2022

By Brittney Verner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5CDV_0kBWUphn00

A community organization against crime said they are making sure the more than 300 people killed in Baltimore City last year aren’t forgotten.

It’s starting with a banner Guardian Angels are unveiling this weekend in honor of every homicide in 2022.

Guardian Angels is a worldwide volunteer crime fighting group. Marcus Dent is the regional director and he said the local chapter has a mission to bring awareness to the hundreds of people being killed every year in Baltimore.

“What we’re doing today is putting together a homicide memorial banner to kind of bring attention to the 300 homicides, well 333 homicides in Baltimore City [in] the year 2022. We want to be able to take this into the community and say hey how many of these people are from your community,” Dent said.

It's why they created a memorial with the names, ages, dates and how people were killed last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5PZs_0kBWUphn00 Brittney Verner

“All these victims here just about represent every part of the city. Policeman, doctors, business people, kids, women, grandmothers, so nobody is safe,” Dent said.

At first glance a few notable names included 43-year-old James Blue who was killed last January, 23-year-old Antonio Wilkins who was killed last October, and 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden who was killed last September outside Mervo high school. All three were victims of gun violence.

It says that we as a community, we as a city, we as a state, have to do better of how we handle this level of violence on a consistent basis,” Dent said.

Dent believes part of the blame falls on some of the cities leaders.

“We’ve had a prosecutor’s office who didn’t prosecute, we’ve had judges who didn’t give out the right sentences, we have a police who aren’t allowed to engage. So we’re sending the wrong message to the criminals out here that are doing the robbing, stealing and especially the killing,” Dent said.

He said the rest of the blame falls on the people who are aware of the shooters but don’t hold them accountable.

None of these people are magicians, they’re not ninjas, somebody knows who these shooters are and nobody’s talking,” Dent said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ri7sj_0kBWUphn00 Brittney Verner

The banner will be hung Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. outside New Covenant Church in Southwest Baltimore.

We’re just going to drop the banner down and it’s going to cover that whole wall,” Dent said.

Dent said it's going to take a bigger responsibility from every person in Baltimore to help with a solution to the violence.

I want this to upset some people, I want this to make them concerned, I want them to say you know what is it that we can do to help curve the homicides. Hopefully it will make a difference,” Dent said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

The Salvation Army of Central Maryland holds 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WBFF) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland held their 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event on Saturday. Salvation Army Community Relations Director Sherryn Gaworecki said they partnered up with ZIPS dry cleaners and Today's 101.9 to collect coats, jackets and blankets for Baltimore's venerable residents battling homelessness and unemployment.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue

A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Charging document suggests possible motive in school stabbing

LANSDOWNE, Md. — The Baltimore County teen accused ofstabbing a classmate Tuesday at Lansdowne High School faces an attempted first-degree murder charge. WBAL-TV 11 News obtained the charging document, which state the suspect used a knife to stab the victim when a fight in a restroom spilled into the hallway.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Death of 75-year-old man knocked to ground in 2022 ruled a homicide

Authorities ruled the death of a 75-year-old man a homicide, Baltimore police said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was under the care of the Autumn Lake Post-Acute Care Center on Frankford Avenue when he was injured on May 18, 2022. A manager at the facility told city police that a contractual employee knocked the 75-year-old man down, injuring him.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

37-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death this afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened at the 800 Block of Stoll Street. Reports of a gun discharging led police to the location shortly before 12:30 pm. The Baltimore Police Department found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life-saving attempts were made, the victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 37-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Nursing Home Patient's Death Ruled Homicide: Baltimore PD

The death of a 75-year-old longterm care center patient who died after being knocked down by an employee last May has been ruled a homicide, authorities in Baltimore said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was knocked down by a contract worker at a home on the 5000 block of Frankford Road the afternoon of May 18, 2022, city police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ obtains video as students cope with violent assault at Lansdowne High School

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old girl is still recovering from serious injuries one day after being stabbed at Lansdowne High School.WJZ has obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom.In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand. We are not showing the full video because of its violent and disturbing nature. A school resource officer and supervisor were immediately able to get help for the injured student and get the suspect into custody.Counselors were at the school on Wednesday."I think it helps because it's really traumatic what happened," said Justin, a freshman at Lansdowne. "Like a stabbing? It's...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy