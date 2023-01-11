Follow the Colts' Head Coaching Search

Follow along here to keep you up to date on the latest Indianapolis Colts head coaching search news and rumors.

The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a search to find their next head coach.

Frank Reich was fired at midseason and replaced by former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday in the interim. The latter is still a candidate for the job officially but we've learned about several other exciting possibilities in the days following the team's season finale.

The following have been reported to either have been requested by the Colts for an interview, or they will be interviewing.

REPORTED/CONFIRMED INTEREST

Jeff Saturday, Colts Interim Head Coach It's not been a strong audition for Saturday, whose team had a historically poor stretch under his watch, going 1-7 with a point differential of -80. Colts owner Jim Irsay loves Saturday's football acumen and leadership qualities, which by all accounts have been shown, but it takes some experience to be an NFL head coach. READ UP: Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Jeff Saturday

Bubba Ventrone, Colts Special Teams Coordinator Ventrone has been the Colts' special teams coordinator for five seasons and has routinely boasted one of the league's top units. Like Saturday, he's a former player with excellent leadership qualities, who holds players accountable but also relates to them. He's highly respected inside the organization and was the popular choice to be made interim head coach before Saturday was announced. The Colts confirmed they conducted this interview on Wednesday. READ UP: Colts Go In-House for Their Latest Head-Coaching Interview

Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Alongside former Colts offensive coordinator and current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Steichen has Philly's offense running at a high clip. Behind an excellent offensive line, quarterback Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate. Meanwhile, skill position players Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith all had career years. Steichen has shown the ability to run an offense with a dual-threat quarterback and keep all the mouths fed. The Eagles' offense ranked No. 3 in both offense (389.1 YPG) and scoring (28.1 PPG). The interview request was reported by NFL Network . Per Albert Breer , Steichen will interview with the Colts on Saturday. READ UP: 12 Potential Colts Head Coaching Options to Watch © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Like Steichen, Johnson's offense ranks near the top of the league. Detroit finished fourth in offense (380.0 YPG) and fifth in scoring (26.6 PPG). You could argue no one squeezed more out of his offense than Johnson, who had quarterback Jared Goff looking like a stud again while Jamaal Williams unexpectedly led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (17) and had 1,066 yards to go with it. Watch a Lions game and you'll see plenty of fun play designs. The interview request was reported by ESPN . Per Tom Pelissero , Johnson is interviewing with the Colts on Friday. READ UP: Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Ben Johnson

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator The Lions' defense wasn't as effective as their offense (ranked dead last overall with 392.4 YPG), but Glenn has been revered as a sharp defensive mind for a while now. He was a heady, Pro Bowl player in his time with the New York Jets and has moved up the ranks as a coach over the last nine years. He's also had an interesting background as a scout with the Jets and a general manager in the Lone Star Football League. READ UP: Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Aaron Glenn

Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Morris has been there and done that. He was a head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11 and interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 (record of 21-38 overall). He's been a celebrated position coach and coordinator, helping lead his Rams to a Super Bowl championship last year. Per Ian Rapoport , Morris will interview with the Colts on Friday. READ UP: Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris

Ejiro Evero, Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Evero is a climber who has only one year of experience as a coordinator. Still, the Broncos' defense was great in 2022 despite their counterparts on offense leading to the team's downfall. Denver's defense ranked 7th overall (320.0 YPG) and tied-13th in scoring (21.1 PPG). When the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett at midseason, Evero was offered the interim role but declined in order to stay defensive coordinator. The interview request was reported by NFL Network . Per Tom Pelissero , Evero is interviewing with the Colts on Thursday. READ UP: Colts Add Bright, Young DC to Head Coach Search

Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Bieniemy has been a hot name in the head coaching cycle for a few years now with the success of the Chiefs offense behind Bieniemy, head coach Andy Reid, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's yet to land a head-coaching gig but it seems like it's only a matter of time. Since he became KC's coordinator in 2018, the Chiefs' offense has ranked No. 1 in the NFL three times and never worse than No. 6, and they've ranked No. 1 in scoring twice and again, never worse than No. 6. A couple of things that could be holding teams back from hiring Bieniemy to lead their whole team is a perception that he can rub players the wrong way as well as some run-ins that he had with the law primarily in the 1990s. This is common knowledge to NFL franchises that have looked into Bieniemy, so the Colts will/have certainly done their due diligence. The Colts announced on Thursday night that they had concluded their interview with Bieniemy. READ UP: Colts Complete a Pair of Interviews for Head Coach

The following are candidates for whom there have been no reported requests of interviews yet, but there is rumored interest from either the Colts or the coach.

RUMORED INTEREST

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Head Coach "Captain Comeback," the Colts' former quarterback and Ring of Honor member is known for rebuilding programs and bringing them back to prominence. Could he do it again with the Colts? So far, there have been no official interview requests announced but several insiders have linked the two sides and said the Colts have interest. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

General manager Chris Ballard was asked on Tuesday about whether a particular person (Harbaugh) was a candidate and who will make the final call on who to hire.

“I won’t get into who the candidates are," Ballard responded. "I know there are names out there but I’m not going to talk about that. I’ll lead the search. Ultimately, Mr. (Jim) Irsay makes the final call. There’s 32 teams, 32 owners. They own the team. We give him, "Here’s our thoughts," and Mr. Irsay is a good listener. Ultimately, he’ll make the final call but he will lean heavily on our work and what we do to get the coaching candidates in place.”

